A video of Otumfuo Nana reacting to the leaked private video of Serwaa Amihere has gone viral

The Kumawood actor admonished Serwaa Amihere to consider giving Henry Fitz some money so he stays away from her issues

Many people have meanwhile praised Serwaa Amihere for issuing a public apology concerning the issue

Ghanaian actor Nana Boakye Ansah, popularly known as Otumfuo Nana, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Serwaa Amihere's leaked private video.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, Otumfuo Nana, who now lives in the UK where he works as a security guard, opined that the move initiated by Serwaa Amihere to get Herny Fitz and his alleged accomplices arrested of the leaked tape mght not be the best.

Otumfuo Nana advises Serwaa Amihere Photo credit: @Sewaa Amihere/ Facebook @enryfitofficial/TikTok

Source: UGC

He expressed fears that the young man might go public and make some wild allegations about the GHOne TV presenter and even follow it with some videos.

Rather, he has suggested that Serwaa Amihere should consider giving money to Herny Fitz on condition that the young businessman would refrain from making utterances and aspersions that might tarnish her reputation.

Serwaa Amihere apology

The video of Otumfuo Nana resurfaced after Serwaa Amihere issued a public apology, appealing to Ghanaians, her employers, and the business she represents.

Serwaa Amihere acknowledged the embarrassment the video had brought her and confessed that she has learnt a valuable lesson from it.

Ghanaians react to Serwaa Amihere's apology

Social media users who reacted to the apology praised Serwaa for acknowledging that she made a mistake.

Emmanuel Asabere reacted:

This is an honourable thing to do. Keep your head up regardless. As you intimated, there are many useful lessons to be learnt the hard way.You made a mistake and will make more mistakes in the future. You're just human!

Nat Abbey Gh reacted:

He who is without a sin let him throw the first stone..You are a strong woman and I pray the Lord restore you.Ghana this apology should be enough, use the same energy to support her.

Mirabel Ibuchi Dwayne added:

Stay lifted!! The wicked has fallen

Maame Abena Pokuaa added:

The man should be arrested with immediate effect. Like this happened 5 years ago oooo

Top Choco commends Serwaa Amihere

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Top Choco has commended its brand ambassador and media personality, Serwaa Amihere, after she publicly apologised for the leakage of her private video.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, the company says it has acknowledged and accepted the apology of the GHOne presenter.

It also expressed commitment to continuing its partnership with Serwaa Amihere.

Source: YEN.com.gh