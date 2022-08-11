Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, Cheddar, speaks up against human rights abuse against Africans and reshared a video of him protesting

The mogul made an emotional speech speaking about the issue and advocated for the brutality against black people to stop

Cheddar shared the video on his social media page, and folks were impressed with the passion he showed and praised him

Ghanaian business mogul Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has spoken up about the human rights abuse against black folks in China. He reshared a video of him protesting against the act.

In the video, the popular millionaire was in an emotional mood as he passionately spoke on the issue. Cheddar advocated for change and begged for something to be done about the cruel treatment Africans face when they go to China.

Cheddar captioned the video saying, ''Equality is what we all strive for ✊ Let's all go for Freedom''

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, there were extensive reports on the abuse of Africans in China. Cheddar shared some footage of black people being treated harshly.

Personalities like famous African Youtuber Wode Maya have recently spoken about the unfair treatment against Africans when they visit China.

Cheddar had folks holding placards with writings advocating for equal treatment. The video touched many hearts as folks reacted with concern and praised Cheddar for speaking on the issue.

Peeps React To Abuse Of Africans In China

K MONEY said:

Hmmmmmm big bro I am sad by may God richly bless you I pray for you to live long and fight this battle for Blacks thank you

Don Prospero admired Cheddar for speaking up:

His Royal majesty ,Mr Freedom the Prince of Africa

user7267377856254 said:

spread them videos out this are the kind of videos we need to be seeing

Multi Dimensional Extraterrester also said:

The future is within you and all that seeks it right, let’s not waste a fight rather fighting us but let’s work on building our giants.

In other news, Dr Kwabena Adjei is a Ghanaian billionaire who owns numerous companies like the Kasapreko Company Limited and the Signature Building.

In an interview with Wode Maya on YouTube, he revealed that he decided to go back and renovate his hometown after earning millions.

He turned the Bronyiama family home he inherited from his forefathers into a castle after drawing inspiration from them.

Source: YEN.com.gh