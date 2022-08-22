A video of two ladies fighting over an elderly-looking man on the streets of Accra has stirred reactions on social media

The two women had an altercation at a restaurant in East Legon and had passersby staring in awe

The video went viral on social media and had Ghanaians talking, with many attributing the incident to the economic hardship in the country

A video of two Ghanaian ladies fighting over an elderly-looking man believed to be a sugar daddy has stirred reactions amongst Ghanaians.

In the video, a young lady is seen attacking another lady who was having lunch with a man. The lady on the offensive was enraged to see the young woman with the man. It took the efforts of passersby to stop her.

The lady was rumbling with rage and threw objects at her nemesis, who was protected by the man and taken to his car. The lady on the offensive questioned the man on why he was with the lady. She attempted to stop the pair from driving off and opened the door of the vehicle several times.

Onlookers were surprised at the events unfolding before their eyes. Folks attributed the occurrence to the economic hardships in the country.

Folks React To Fight Over Sugar Daddy

fixondennis reacted:

His wife is at home. Ibi you people dey fight over am. Why fight over something Y'all are stealing.. Is that not greed?

papakwesi_jr said:

I blame Nana Akufo Addo n Bawumia for all this … the country hard so no peace

togbe_waddle_ wrote:

It’s not easy to lose the source of your income in this hard economy. The source of income you don’t work for hmm it’s difficult to see it being snatched from you.

KofiTriga commented:

Fear men.. are now fighting over a Man

In other news, young Ghanaian musician Black Sherif shook social media after a video of him performing in a peculiar outfit surfaced.

Black Sherif wore huge, yellow cargo pants and a tight body con top while he danced energetically on stage.

His outfit had folks on social media talking as they questioned his fashion choices and wondered why he wore such a dress.

