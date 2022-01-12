30 celebrities that are Aquarius whose personalities make great sense
Aquarius, the eleventh zodiac sign, is known for producing successful people. On the other hand, those born between January 20 and February 18 are humanitarians, nonconformists, and advocates for social progress. So, what is the drive that motivates them? Is it based on astrology? Well, the answer is complex. However, celebrity personalities and their astrological signs are a common trend. With this in mind, learn about the celebrities that are Aquarius and their personalities.
Astrology is a complex subject with a basic concept based on the 12 zodiac signs. Over time, these indicators have formed their associations and properties. Every sign has its point of view and its own set of strengths and weaknesses. Some celebrities have characteristics that are attributed to their astrological sign.
Famous celebrities that are Aquarius
Some of today's most famous Aquarius celebrities genuinely live up to the zodiac sign's reputation. According to the Daily Mail, a study conducted by scientists discovered that having the Aquarius star sign was related to being wealthy and famous.
According to the study, those born between January 20 and February 18 have a higher chance of becoming celebrities. So, who are these well-known celebrities?
Who are the most famous Aquarius? Below is a compilation of the famous Aquarius people.
1. Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Gail Winfrey is a talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist from the United States. She was born on January 29, 1966, and is ambitious in her vision and social welfare.
2. Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese professional footballer. He captains the Portugal national team and plays for Premier League club Manchester United. Cristiano was born on February 5, 1985, and his ambition, desire, and drive have made him among the best in his field.
3. Yara Shahidi
Yara Sayeh Shahidi is an American actress, model, and activist best known for her role in the sitcom Black-ish. She was born on February 10, 2000.
4. Shakira
Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll is a singer and songwriter from Colombia. She was born on February 2, 1977, and is well-known for her humanitarian work with the Barefoot Foundation.
5. Michael Jordan
Michael Jeffrey Jordan is a former professional basketball player and businessman from the United States. He was born on February 17, 1963, and is regarded as the best basketball player of all time.
6. Harry Styles
Harry Edward Styles is a singer, songwriter, and actor from England. He was born on February 1, 1994, and is one of the world's most famous Aquarius men.
7. Michael B. Jordan
Michael Bakari Jordan is a film producer and actor from the United States. He was born on February 9, 1987, and is best known for his roles in Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther.
8. Alicia Keys
Alicia Augello Cook, better known as Alicia Keys, is a singer, songwriter, and actress from the United States. She was born in New York City on January 25, 1981, and is well-known for her humanitarian work with Keep a Child Alive.
9. Emma Roberts
Emma Rose Roberts is a singer and actress from the United States, born on February 10, 1991. She has appeared in Aquamarine, Nancy Drew, and Wild Child and is regarded as one of Aquarius' rising celebrities.
10. Kerry Washington
Kerry Marisa Washington (born January 31, 1977) is an actress, producer, and director from the United States.
11. Jennifer Aniston
Born February 11, 1969, Jennifer Joanna Aniston is an American actress and producer. She is best known as a global icon for her role in Friends. However, the actress also brings wit and charm to her every role.
12. Brandy
Brandy Rayana Norwood, better known by her stage name Brandy, is a singer, songwriter, model, and actress from the United States.
Brandy was born in McComb, Mississippi, on February 11, 1979, and is well-known for her unique voice.
13. Chris Rock
Christopher Julius Rock is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director from the United States. He was born on February 7, 1965, and is one of the world's most famous Aquarius men.
14. The Weeknd
Abel Makkonen Tesfaye is a Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer. He was born in Toronto, Ontario, on February 16, 1990. Abel goes by the stage name The Weeknd and is known for his sonic versatility and dark lyricism.
15. Ed Sheeran
Edward Christopher Sheeran is a singer-songwriter from England. He was born in Halifax, West Yorkshire, on February 17, 1991.
16. Evan Peters
Evan Thomas Peters is an American actor and film producer. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 20, 1987. Peters is best known for his roles in the FX anthology series American Horror Story.
17. Kelly Rowland
Kelendria Trene Rowland is a singer-songwriter, actress, and television personality from the United States. She was born on February 11, 1981, and rose to fame as a member of Destiny's Child in the late 1990s.
18. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, professionally known as Megan Thee Stallion, is an American rapper. She was born on February 15, 1995, and is regarded as one of the best Aquarius female rappers in the world.
19. Taylor Lautner
Taylor Daniel Lautner is a model and actor from the United States. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on February 11, 1992. Lautner is best known for his role in the Twilight Saga film series.
20. Uzo Aduba
Aduba, Uzoamaka Nwanneka, is a Nigerian-American actress. She was born on February 10, 1981, and is best known for her portrayal of Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren in the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black.
21. Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen Lee DeGeneres is a comedian, television host, actress, writer, and producer from the United States. She was born on January 26, 1958, and from 1994 to 1998, she hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
22. Tom Hiddleston
Thomas William Hiddleston is a British actor born on February 9, 1981. He rose to international prominence as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Tom is among the most talented Aquarius actors of this generation.
23. Justin Timberlake
Justin Randall Timberlake is a singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor from the United States. He was born on January 31, 1981, and is one of the best-selling musicians in the world.
24. Christian Bale
Bale, Christian Charles Philip, is an English actor. He was born on January 30, 1974, and is well-known for his versatility and recurring physical transformations for his roles.
25. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Chase Olsen is an American actress born in Sherman Oaks, California, on February 16, 1989. She is best known for her role as the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she most recently starred in Wandavision.
26. Stephanie Beatriz
Stephanie Beatriz Bischoff Alvizuri is an actress from the United States. She was born on February 10, 1981, and is best known for her role as Detective Rosa Diaz on Fox/comedy NBC's series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
27. Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz is an American actress born on February 10, 1997. She has appeared in The Amityville Horror, Desperate Housewives, and Kick-A*s 2.
28. Laura Dern
Laura Elizabeth Dern is an American actress and filmmaker. She was born in Los Angeles, California, on February 10, 1967. She has won numerous awards, including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and five Golden Globes.
29. Molly Ringwald
Molly Kathleen Ringwald is an actress, singer, dancer, and author from the United States. She was born on February 18, 1968, and her first significant role was in the NBC sitcom The Facts of Life.
30. Portia de Rossi
Portia Lee James DeGeneres is an Australian-American philanthropist, businesswoman, and former model and actress. She was born on January 31, 1973, and is best known as the wife of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.
Which rappers are Aquarius?
You'll be surprised to learn which rappers have the water-bearer symbol as their zodiac sign. Here they are below.
- Joey Bada$$ – January 20, 1995
- Blueface – January 20, 1997
- Rapsody – January 21, 1983
- Logic – January 22, 1990
- XXXTentacion – January 23, 1998
- J. Cole – January 28, 1985
- Rick Ross – January 28, 1976
- Kid Cudi – January 30, 1984
- Rakim – January 28, 1968
Celebrities that are Aquarius are idolized due to their success, influence, and way of life. Fans look up to them and identify characteristics that set these idols apart. As a result, these individuals continue to dominate their respective fields and achieve new milestones.
