30 celebrities that are Aquarius whose personalities make great sense

Aquarius, the eleventh zodiac sign, is known for producing successful people. On the other hand, those born between January 20 and February 18 are humanitarians, nonconformists, and advocates for social progress. So, what is the drive that motivates them? Is it based on astrology? Well, the answer is complex. However, celebrity personalities and their astrological signs are a common trend. With this in mind, learn about the celebrities that are Aquarius and their personalities.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein, Nathan Congleton, Streeter Lecka (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Astrology is a complex subject with a basic concept based on the 12 zodiac signs. Over time, these indicators have formed their associations and properties. Every sign has its point of view and its own set of strengths and weaknesses. Some celebrities have characteristics that are attributed to their astrological sign.

Famous celebrities that are Aquarius

Some of today's most famous Aquarius celebrities genuinely live up to the zodiac sign's reputation. According to the Daily Mail, a study conducted by scientists discovered that having the Aquarius star sign was related to being wealthy and famous.

According to the study, those born between January 20 and February 18 have a higher chance of becoming celebrities. So, who are these well-known celebrities?

Who are the most famous Aquarius? Below is a compilation of the famous Aquarius people.

1. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey attends the Premiere Of OWN's "David Makes Man" at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 06, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Oprah Gail Winfrey is a talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist from the United States. She was born on January 29, 1966, and is ambitious in her vision and social welfare.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on January 03, 2022, in Manchester, England. Photo: Jack Thomas

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese professional footballer. He captains the Portugal national team and plays for Premier League club Manchester United. Cristiano was born on February 5, 1985, and his ambition, desire, and drive have made him among the best in his field.

3. Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Yara Sayeh Shahidi is an American actress, model, and activist best known for her role in the sitcom Black-ish. She was born on February 10, 2000.

4. Shakira

Shakira speaks onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Press Conference at Hilton Miami Downtown on January 30, 2020, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll is a singer and songwriter from Colombia. She was born on February 2, 1977, and is well-known for her humanitarian work with the Barefoot Foundation.

5. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan attends a press conference before the NBA Paris Game match between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks on January 24, 2020, in Paris, France. Photo: Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

Michael Jeffrey Jordan is a former professional basketball player and businessman from the United States. He was born on February 17, 1963, and is regarded as the best basketball player of all time.

6. Harry Styles

Harry Styles is seen on the film set for 'My Policeman' on May 14, 2021, in Brighton, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Harry Edward Styles is a singer, songwriter, and actor from England. He was born on February 1, 1994, and is one of the world's most famous Aquarius men.

7. Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan attends the "A Journal For Jordan" World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 09, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Michael Bakari Jordan is a film producer and actor from the United States. He was born on February 9, 1987, and is best known for his roles in Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther.

8. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys performs at The Rink under the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree on December 15, 2021, in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Alicia Augello Cook, better known as Alicia Keys, is a singer, songwriter, and actress from the United States. She was born in New York City on January 25, 1981, and is well-known for her humanitarian work with Keep a Child Alive.

9. Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Emma Rose Roberts is a singer and actress from the United States, born on February 10, 1991. She has appeared in Aquamarine, Nancy Drew, and Wild Child and is regarded as one of Aquarius' rising celebrities.

10. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington speaks onstage during ELLE's 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Kerry Marisa Washington (born January 31, 1977) is an actress, producer, and director from the United States.

11. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston poses with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at the Fairmont Century Plaza on December 08, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Born February 11, 1969, Jennifer Joanna Aniston is an American actress and producer. She is best known as a global icon for her role in Friends. However, the actress also brings wit and charm to her every role.

12. Brandy

Brandy attends the 2020 Soul Train Awards presented by BET on November 29th, 2020. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Brandy Rayana Norwood, better known by her stage name Brandy, is a singer, songwriter, model, and actress from the United States.

Brandy was born in McComb, Mississippi, on February 11, 1979, and is well-known for her unique voice.

13. Chris Rock

Chris Rock during the Monologue of Saturday Night Live on October 3, 2020. Photo: Will Heath

Source: Getty Images

Christopher Julius Rock is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director from the United States. He was born on February 7, 1965, and is one of the world's most famous Aquarius men.

14. The Weeknd

The Weeknd attends the U.N. World Food Programme as it welcomes him as a Goodwill Ambassador on October 07, 2021, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye is a Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer. He was born in Toronto, Ontario, on February 16, 1990. Abel goes by the stage name The Weeknd and is known for his sonic versatility and dark lyricism.

15. Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is seen on December 9, 2021, in New York City. Photo: NDZ

Source: Getty Images

Edward Christopher Sheeran is a singer-songwriter from England. He was born in Halifax, West Yorkshire, on February 17, 1991.

16. Evan Peters

Evan Peters poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Evan Thomas Peters is an American actor and film producer. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 20, 1987. Peters is best known for his roles in the FX anthology series American Horror Story.

17. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Kelendria Trene Rowland is a singer-songwriter, actress, and television personality from the United States. She was born on February 11, 1981, and rose to fame as a member of Destiny's Child in the late 1990s.

18. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, professionally known as Megan Thee Stallion, is an American rapper. She was born on February 15, 1995, and is regarded as one of the best Aquarius female rappers in the world.

19. Taylor Lautner

Actor Taylor Lautner attends the 2nd Night of the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Taylor Daniel Lautner is a model and actor from the United States. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on February 11, 1992. Lautner is best known for his role in the Twilight Saga film series.

20. Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba poses at a photocall for the new 2nd Stage Theater play "Clyde's" on Broadway at The Civilian Hotel on October 19, 2021. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Aduba, Uzoamaka Nwanneka, is a Nigerian-American actress. She was born on February 10, 1981, and is best known for her portrayal of Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren in the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black.

21. Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres during the FOX Presents The IHEART Living room concert for America. Photo: FOX

Source: Getty Images

Ellen Lee DeGeneres is a comedian, television host, actress, writer, and producer from the United States. She was born on January 26, 1958, and from 1994 to 1998, she hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

22. Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston accepts The Male TV Star of 2021 award for ‘Loki’ on stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards on December 7, 2021, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Thomas William Hiddleston is a British actor born on February 9, 1981. He rose to international prominence as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Tom is among the most talented Aquarius actors of this generation.

23. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake, actor and musician, attends the photoshoot for the movie "Trolls World Tour" at the Hotel Waldorf Astoria. Photo: Jens Kalaene

Source: Getty Images

Justin Randall Timberlake is a singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor from the United States. He was born on January 31, 1981, and is one of the best-selling musicians in the world.

24. Christian Bale

Christian Bale at the Premiere Of "Ford V Ferrari" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Bale, Christian Charles Philip, is an English actor. He was born on January 30, 1974, and is well-known for his versatility and recurring physical transformations for his roles.

25. Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth Chase Olsen is an American actress born in Sherman Oaks, California, on February 16, 1989. She is best known for her role as the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she most recently starred in Wandavision.

26. Stephanie Beatriz

Stephanie Beatriz attends Disney Studios' premiere of "Encanto" at El Capitan Theatre on November 03, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Stephanie Beatriz Bischoff Alvizuri is an actress from the United States. She was born on February 10, 1981, and is best known for her role as Detective Rosa Diaz on Fox/comedy NBC's series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

27. Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the premiere of Hulu's "Mother/Android" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on December 15, 2021, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Chloe Grace Moretz is an American actress born on February 10, 1997. She has appeared in The Amityville Horror, Desperate Housewives, and Kick-A*s 2.

28. Laura Dern

Laura Dern attends Oceana's 14th Annual SeaChange Summer Party hosted by Ted Danson on October 23, 2021, in Laguna Beach, California.Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Laura Elizabeth Dern is an American actress and filmmaker. She was born in Los Angeles, California, on February 10, 1967. She has won numerous awards, including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and five Golden Globes.

29. Molly Ringwald

Molly Ringwald poses at the opening night of the new play "Chicken & Biscuits" on Broadway at The Circle in the Square Theatre on October 10, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Molly Kathleen Ringwald is an actress, singer, dancer, and author from the United States. She was born on February 18, 1968, and her first significant role was in the NBC sitcom The Facts of Life.

30. Portia de Rossi

Portia de Rossi attends the premiere of Netflix's 'Arrested Development' Season 5 at Netflix FYSee Theater on 17 May 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Portia Lee James DeGeneres is an Australian-American philanthropist, businesswoman, and former model and actress. She was born on January 31, 1973, and is best known as the wife of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Which rappers are Aquarius?

You'll be surprised to learn which rappers have the water-bearer symbol as their zodiac sign. Here they are below.

Joey Bada$$ – January 20, 1995

Blueface – January 20, 1997

Rapsody – January 21, 1983

Logic – January 22, 1990

XXXTentacion – January 23, 1998

J. Cole – January 28, 1985

Rick Ross – January 28, 1976

Kid Cudi – January 30, 1984

Rakim – January 28, 1968

Celebrities that are Aquarius are idolized due to their success, influence, and way of life. Fans look up to them and identify characteristics that set these idols apart. As a result, these individuals continue to dominate their respective fields and achieve new milestones.

