King Promise's camp has left Ghanaians in awe after they showed a GH₵17k receipt after popular fashion critic Fire Stick claimed his Dior outfit was fake

The Ghanaian musician, who is known to be a lover of expensive fashion wears, recently flaunted a Dior vest on social media and had folks debating if it was original or not

A photo of the expensive outfit's receipt has surfaced on social media, and it has left many with mixed opinions on the matter

Ghanaian artist King Promise and his camp have debunked rumours that a Dior vest he recently flaunted on social media was fake.

The whole brouhaha began when popular fashion critic Fire Stick posted a photo of King Promise in his Dior vest and claimed it was fake.

The post brought King Promise a lot of ridicule and resulted in his camp coming out to share the receipt of how much King Promise bought the vest and where he bought it from.

The receipt showed that Promise purchased the attire for GH₵17,000. The price of the dress and the whole issue had folks airing their opinion on the matter.

Ghanaians React To King Promise's GH₵17k Vest

wiafe.1 said:

We are the same people forcing these celebrities to do things in secret so they can meet up to our standards and flaunt on us. & later we will judge them too SMH

worldwidethugger also wrote:

Ain’t no way King Promise gon’ spend 17k on a vest

kayykaygh also commented:

We focus on the wrong things. The team shouldn’t have responded. Leave them to think what they want

1___pappy_solo

Ghana fo) koraa why. if it’s fake what wrong with that

