Dr Kwabena Adjei is a Ghanaian billionaire who owns numerous companies like the Kasapreko Company Limited and the Signature Building

In an interview with Wode Maya on YouTube, he revealed that he decided to go back and renovate his hometown after earning millions

He turned the Bronyiama family home he inherited from his forefathers into a castle after drawing inspiration from them

Dr Kwabena Adjei is a seasoned entrepreneur in Ghana who is the proud owner of numerous businesses. His company, Kasapreko, is Ghana's number one local beverage company that exports its products to other parts of the world.

Dr Kwabena Adjei (right) tells his story about living in a forest. Photo credit: Wode Maya

In an interview with Wode Maya on YouTube, Dr Kwame Adjei revealed that he was born in the Western Region's Bronyiama forest area. He grew up there but moved to the city to make ends meet. Dr Adjei said:

I was born here, and this is where I spent the first 13 years of my life. For those 13 years, I didn't travel anyplace, which was difficult since even here, in the heart of the forest, my mother, my father, and I were the only people who lived there.

He later came back with enough money to improve the living conditions of his people in Bronyiama.

The "castle" that Dr Kwame Adjei lives in. Photo credit: Wode Maya

Dr Adjei turned the Bronyiama family home he inherited into a castle in honour of his extended family. He further clarified that the residence is just for the use of the extended family and not in the name of his nuclear family.

The "castle" is located in the middle of a forest. Photo credit: Wode Maya

Watch the full interview below.

He also owns a residential development building, The Signature, in Accra, with a unique architectural design. The Signature is a spectacular group of opulent residences situated atop two towers, each topped with a penthouse.

The glamorous construction has a feeling of refinement that adds a significant mark to Accra's skyline and offers breathtaking views of the city.

