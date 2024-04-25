Elon Musk's Starlink internet service has been given approval to start operating in Ghana

The National Communications Authority approved Space X Starlink GH LTD to operate Starlink Satellite Broadband

Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service, has been authorised for use in Ghana.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has approved Space X Starlink GH LTD to operate Starlink Satellite Broadband in Ghana.

The NCA called this a pivotal milestone in a statement.

“The administrative processes towards the issuance of the license is ongoing and will be completed shortly,” the statement added.

The government had already hinted at this move following the recent internet disruption brought on by undersea cable cuts.

Appearing in parliament in March, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said the National Communications Authority previously lacked a licensing framework for satellite operators like Starlink.

However, she said there was more clarity on the process after the authority had studied other jurisdictions. Owusu-Ekuful also said other satellite companies were being engaged.

In December 2023, the authority warned against the use and sale of Starlink internet services in Ghana, declaring its operations illegal.

Starlink was initially scheduled to launch in Ghana in the third quarter of 2024.

Some Ghanaians have paid the fees to pre-order the internet service on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Where does Starlink operate in Africa?

In Africa, Starlink operates in Nigeria, Mozambique and Rwanda.

It has indicated plans to launch in Egypt, Benin, Senegal, Kenya, Togo, and Tanzania soon.

ECG targets broadband service

YEN.com.gh reported previously that the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) announced intentions to utilise a fibre optic backbone to venture into providing data and broadband services.

It has also planned to position itself as the regulator for the renewable energy sector in Ghana.

The ECG said these were part of plans to make it a key player in the power sector.

