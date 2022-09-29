Kwame Oboadie, a popular socialite, has explained why he thinks married men who cheat have contributed immensely to the economy

The hilarious man who is known for his catchy phrases and sayings analysed the role cheating men play in the lives of young women

His explanation sounded sensible to many folks as they agreed with his assertion and laughed at the hilarious points he made

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A popular socialite, Kwame Oboadie, has got many Ghanaians laughing after he gave a hilarious explanation on why he thinks cheating married men have contributed significantly to the Ghanaian economy.

Kwame Oboadie giving explanation Source: kwame_oboadie

Source: Instagram

Oboadie gave a disclaimer that he did not support cheating and said, however, when he analyses the economy, he realises cheating married men play a significant role in it as they cater for the needs of a lot of young ladies.

According to him, many married men pay the bills of a lot of girls, which include hostel fees, food, rent and other necessities. He further got folks laughing hard when he said most of the cheating married men had brought more girls out of poverty than any government policy or initiative.

His comments sparked funny reactions on social media as the video went viral. Many people agreed with his assertion.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kwame Oboadie Gets Peeps Laughing

prisca.taylor.96 found the video funny:

Lessons learnt, dnt marry a poor man he is helping the world

nanaaniwa agreed with him:

facts bitter facts paaaa

cutie_gyamfi commented:

it's true paaa and at the same time you're getting mad

roquetta07 made a hilarious comment:

Hmmm, in return these girls are helping the health sector by placing these married men in hospital

1addae_mensah said:

The economic system will experience a meltdown.

Pretty TikToker Receives iPhone, Undisclosed Cash, Other Gifts on Her Birthday, Flaunts Them in Videos

In other news, a social media influencer named Sarah Lawson received expensive gifts as she marked her birthday.

Lawson took to her socials to show off an iPhone, hampers, cake, and other gifts stashed with undisclosed amounts.

While some gushed over her beauty after watching her clips, others took to the comment section to wish her well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh