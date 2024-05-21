Blogger and digital media expert Amoaning Samuel said in a recent interview that many Ghanaian content creators lie about their revenue

Award-winning blogger and CEO of Entamoty Media, Mr Amoaning Samuel, said in a recent interview that many content creators in the country lie about their revenues.

Speaking to Kwame Dadzie Joy 99.7FM, the digital media expert said that only 5% of those in that space are making reasonable money.

He also cited a reason why content creators lie about their revenue, saying they do that to get better deals from brands that contact them.

Entamoty said he has managed many content creators and is appalled by the figures they mention they receive as revenue when they grant interviews. He added that the percentage of digital creators who make real money is small and says that most of these creators mention outlandish revenue to get better brand deals when they contact them.

"Some of my colleagues get on the radio and TV to claim that they receive $5,000 from content creation. This is a huge lie. I manage the monetization of many content creators, and most of them do not receive that much. It is good when they mention these figures in public because when a brand approaches them with a deal, it will be a very good one," he said.

"In the digital space, only 5% of digital content creators make real money," he added.

Reactions from Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions under Entamoty's video.

Travel Plug Gh said:

All be lie

De-Graft Amoako said:

Dey play

Underson said:

He dey lie…he no want pay tax

