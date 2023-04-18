Musician Shatta Wale, in a video, hailed actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown for exiting UTV, stating that people were putting pressure on her

Shatta said he had predicted that there were issues and said her exit had confirmed his earlier assertions about the actress

On March 13, 2023, news broke that Nana Ama McBrown had left UTV to join Media General's Onua FM/TV

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has once again found himself at the centre of attention after hailing actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown for her decision to exit UTV.

Dancehall star Shatta Wale (Left) Actress Nana Ama McBrown (Right) Photo Source: Shatta Wale Movement, officialnanaamamcbrown

In a video that has since gone viral, Shatta Wale praised McBrown for leaving the popular Ghanaian TV station, stating that, "People were putting too much pressure on her".

The controversial musician had earlier predicted that there were issues at UTV and that, Mcbrown was working in a toxic environment. Shatta says McBrown's exit has confirmed his assertions about the actress and the work environment she was in.

In January 2023, Shatta Wale made headlines when he claimed that Nana Ama McBrown, who was the host of UTV's United Showbiz, was ineffective at her job as a host. Now, Shatta Wale is calling on Ghanaians to give him his flowers for predicting that there was too much pressure on McBrown.

On March 13, 2023, news broke that Nana Ama McBrown had left UTV to join Media General's Onua FM/TV. This move has been seen as a major shake-up in the Ghanaian media industry. In spite of the controversy surrounding her move, Shatta Wale has been one of the few public figures who has come out to congratulate McBrown on her decision.

In the video, Shatta Wale praised McBrown for being a strong woman and finding a path that was suitable for her. Watch video here.

