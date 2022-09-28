Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor Mensah keep proving to haters and doubters that their marriage and the love they have for each other are real

In a recent video that has since gone viral, the two were spotted in the kitchen sharing a memorable moment together as husband and wife

The video has sparked massive reactions from Netizens as some wonder whether it is a skit they were both playing a role in

Social media sensation Dr UN and former AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah have flaunted their love life after they tied the knot on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in a private ceremony.

Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor Mensah. Photo Source: @ghhyper1 and Joyce Mensah

Source: Instagram

The two broke the internet after they announced their union with a series of wedding photos which were posted on Joyce's official Facebook page.

However, since that memorable moment, many have had doubts about whether their marriage and the affection they display in their videos are publicity stunts or they are real.

In a recent video, the two were spotted getting lovey-dovey in the kitchen and the dining table area of the supposed house in which they live in together as a married couple.

Dr UN carried Joyce at his back with so much energy and force as he went on to chop the cabbage on the kitchen counter.

When Dr UN was done preparing the meal, they moved to the dining table, where Dr UN planted kisses on Joyce's cheek as she fed him.

Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor Mensah 'chopping' love sparks reactions from Netizens

danceyaro:

This be skit? Or

bankieshomes:

God bless your new home bro

yasberry_pinklipcream:

They deserve each other .

wejongmary:

They are acting in a movie

chase_the_money2:

Fresh in box love dierr saah

naana_af:

its the cameraman that I want to ask something

adjoa__pretty:

Like ade3 nu …I don’t understand oo

