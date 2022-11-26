Moesha Buduong, a Ghanaian socialite who later repented, has gotten some fans wishing her well

This comes after a video of her dancing suggestively surfaced on social media and started making waves

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the interesting thoughts her fans and followers are sharing

Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong, formerly known as Moesha Buduong, who used to be a sensational video vixen and socialite, is making the news again.

Years after repenting from the life she later described as worldly and full of vanity, a new video of her dancing suggestively has popped up.

As YEN.com.gh reported, the video sighted on the Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa shows Moesha dancing to Rush, a song by Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.

The video has since been the talk of a lot of her previous fans and followers with some asking her to stand firm in Christ and not backslide.

daddyjoe_18 indicated:

Welcome aa the way the economy is going no de3 if you don’t bounce back aa abrabc bebc wakyi brutaa .. Moe, woy3 bikini advert aa wobegye me sen..?

abynah_opokudarko commented:

And you deemed it right to tag her as well? Allow people to heal in whatever way they please. How does these comments below help her healing process? You know better.

fly.heroes said:

Those of Us who knows her very well, we're just relaxed and waiting for this She thinks it's an easy job doing God's ministry... She should ask Ofori Amponsah

Watch the video below:

Another recent appearance of Moesha

As YEN.com.gh also reported, Moesha Boduong recently made a public appearance and left many Ghanaians gushing over her.

She was spotted wearing a shirt dress flaunting her lovely legs at the official launch of the Black Stars World Cup anthem.

Adorable messages poured in for her as many admire her growth and infectious beauty with others wondering when she would be back to social media.

