Ghanaian evangelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh has shared his frustrations with the trend of young Ghanaians addressing their leaders with harsh and unprintable words online.

The evangelist argued that young people needed to treat their leaders with more respect.

To drive home his argument, Lawrence Tetteh recounted an experience between Shatta Wale and John Dramani Mahama, which led to the musician apologising to the former president.

Shatta Wale apologises to Mahama Photo source: Instagram/DrLawrenceTetteh, Facebook/ShattaWale, Facebook/JohnDramaniMahama

Source: Facebook

Lawrence Tetteh helps Shatta Wale beg Mahama

According to Lawrence Tetteh, Shatta Wale begged him to help the musician apologise to the former president, John Dramani Mahama.

"I threw certain words at the former president, and now I feel guilty to go to him", Lawrence Tetteh revealed what Shatta Wale said to him.

He established that, with his help, Shatta Wale knelt down in front of the president, not caring about onlookers to make his intentions known.

Eventually, after considering how Shatta Wale had channelled his apology through Lawrence Tetteh, the president forgave the musician.

Netizens react to Dr Lawrence Tetteh's account of Shatta Wale and Mahama

YEN.com.gh gathered a few fan comments as they shared their thoughts about Lawrence Tetteh's encounter with Mahama and Shatta Wale.

Satchi Mo said:

Shatta always been going on his knees in front of bigmen. He is notoriously known for that. Funny enough he will throw words at people without any guard, then later go and apologize. Big time funfooler!

Ato Kwamena Aikins wrote:

Everyone will apologise to JM.

Bob Caesar added:

Power is about to change so Charles Nii Armah Mensah is playing the fanfooler game with JM.

Source: YEN.com.gh