A video has emerged of Captain Smart crying on his television show

He shed tears whilst talking about the state of Ghana

Some people think that Smart is crying because he regrets leaving Angel FM

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Some social media commentators are of the view that a video of Captain Smart crying on his Onua TV show is not for the nation as purported.

A section of commentators on an Instagram post of the presenter crying stated that Smart is shedding tears mainly because he regrets resigning from Angel FM.

Captain Smart cries on live TV; Fans say he misses Angel FM. Photo source: Instagram (@ghkwaku)

Source: Instagram

"This cry is cos he miss ABN abeg," reads a post by Akosua Fragrance under blogger, @ghkwaku's post on Instagram.

She received support from Nana Afoakwa who wrote: "This man can’t come to the limelight again mark my words he made a wrong choice by exiting abn"

Watch the video below.

In May 2021, Smart was suspended as the host of 'Anopa Bɔfoɔ' by the station's management. In June 2021, he decided to join Onua FM and TV owned by Media General Ghana.

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Woyeje, Smart's former colleague, had stated that he would lose a lot for deciding to leave the station.

In an interview with Zionfelix, she shared an analogy that radio listeners often listen to personalities based on their love for them.

She added that as it stands, Kofi Adoma, the new host of the morning show on Angel FM has a more significant following compared to Smart.

In other news, entertainment analyst, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, has reacted to news of Shatta Wale wearing 'fake' jeans. Shatta Wale has been accused of wearing 'fake' after he recently shared photos on his Instagram page.

The photos included a close-up shot which revealed the jeans he was wearing to be DSQUARED2, an Italian fashion brand.

A check on the internet indicates that the type of DSQUARED2 jeans Shatta Wale was wearing cost from 670 US dollars. That means one would have to pay in excess of GHC3,900 to buy one in Ghana.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh