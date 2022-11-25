Actress, Instagram model and socialite Moesha Boduong has bounced back on social media with a wild dance video

The video, which is fast trending on social media, shows Moesha shaking her waist and showing off her shape as she jammed to Ayra Starr's Rush

Some Ghanaians on social media have been surprised by Moesha's video and have been left wondering if she is no more a born-again Christian

Ghanaian actress and Instagram model Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has left many tongues wagging after being captured in a new dance video.

The video sighted on the Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa shows Moesha dancing to Rush, a song by Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.

Wearing a red-coloured dress which hugged her skin, Moesha looked beautiful as she showed off her impressive curves.

With her good-looking stature started whining her waist and going feely touchy as she danced to Ayra Starr's smash hit.

After a while, Moesha turned her back to the camera to show the asset behind her before whipping her hair seductively.

Watch the video below:

Moesha's sultry dance stirs reactions from Ghanaians

The video has sparked loads of reactions from social media users who are wondering if Moesha has dropped her newfound faith as a born-again Christian.

Moesha, one of the most active Ghanaian stars on social media in the last few years, announced that she had repented and turned into a born-again Christian after encountering some personal problems.

She has since been living a low-key life, but her behaviour in her latest video seems to contradict her born-again status leading to questions from fans.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions below.

cj_sneakers_ghana said:

"Jesus lost the fight."

ericghfinest said:

"Ey3 asem o...the last time I heard she was a changed person and was going to be a role model to Christian women and now what happened? You when you are on sick bed or when you are under the impression as though you going to die you tune is different but then when everything begins to go well for you suddenly you forget all that you said. Having said, am by any means judging her, she's a human, like they say "the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak"I hope she comes back around again."

highfashionbyglings said:

It’s the devil … not her because she repent long time

boijamin9 said:

Make someone tell am say those moves pass oooo. She’s been gone for too long

dj_active_beast said:

So when someone repents they can’t listen to any other music n slay abit ? She repenting doesn’t make her a saint we r all still sinners leave her be

Meanwhile, Moesha Boduong recently made a public appearance and left many Ghanaians gushing over her.

She was spotted wearing a shirt dress flaunting her lovely legs at the official launch of the Black Stars World Cup anthem.

Adorable messages poured in for her as many admire her growth and infectious beauty with others wondering when she would be back to social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh