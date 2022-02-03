Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the best wrestlers ever to grace the ring. He was one of the biggest driving forces behind the success of World Wrestling Entertainment in the late 1990s and is one of the few wrestlers to break into the mainstream and succeed. But who is Stone Cold Steve Austin's spouse, and how many times has the WWE star exchanged marriage vows?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actor and WWE personality "Stone Cold" Steve speaks at Silicon Valley Comic Con at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California. Photo: Bill Watters

Source: Getty Images

Stone Cold was born Steven James Anderson on 18 December 1964 in Austin, Texas, United States. He later changed his name to Steven James Williams after legally adopting his stepfather’s surname. But he then legally changed his name for a second time to Steve Austin.

In 1996, he grew a goatee and shaved it, thus earning the name Stone Cold. But, even after changing his name twice, Steve Austin still gave his children his stepfather's name, Williams. So, who are Steve Austin's kids, and who is their mother?

Stone Cold Steve Austin's spouse

In late 2009, he married his fourth wife, Kristin Feres. The marriage forced Kristin to change her name to Kristin Austin. The duo met before 2009 but kept their relationship out of the public. They even kept their wedding private because he was coming from a critical juncture in his life marred by instances of violence.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The couple spent most of their time between two homes, one in Marina Del Rey in California and Austin’s ranch in Nevada. As of 2022, Stone Cold Steve Austin's wife is still Kristin Austin. His relationship has lasted 13 years, which is the longest he has ever had with a woman.

Although they have been together for 13 years, the couple does not have children. Instead, Stone Cold's wife, Kristin Austin, is the stepmother to Austin’s three children, Stephanie, Loren, and Cassidy.

Who has Stone Cold Steve Austin been married to?

Steve Austin has been in four marriages. Unfortunately, his three marriages ended in divorce within a time frame of 13 years. Although he has been in four marriages, he has dated at least five women, with two relationships ending prematurely. Here is a look at the women Stone Cold Steve Austin has married.

1. Kathryn Burrhus

Stone cold Steve Austin and his ex-wife Kathryn Burrhus posing for the camera during their wedding day. Photo: @steveaustinBSR

Source: Twitter

Stone Cold Steve Austin met Kathryn Burrhus in high school. He studied at Edna High School together with Kathryn Burrhus. After high school, he got a football scholarship to Wharton County Junior College and another to the University of North Texas.

Despite going to different colleges, Austin and Burrhus kept in touch. After dating for several years, Steve Austin married Kathryn Burrhus on 24 November 1990. However, he did not commit himself to the marriage.

Instead, he pursued a different relationship with his colleague Jeanie Clarke, an English wrestling manager with whom he was working. Because of his relationship with Clarke, James and Burrhus annulled their marriage on 7 August 1992. As a result, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kathryn Burrhus never had children despite two years of marriage.

2. Jeanie Clarke

Stone ex-spouse Jeanie Clark during a photo shoot. Photo: @steveaustinBSR

Source: Twitter

Stone Cold and Jeanie Clarke met when they worked together as wrestlers in the early 1990s. He got paired with a valet, Vivacious Veronica, later joined by Lady Blossom or Jeanie Clarke. Jeanie Clarke had been in a relationship with a wrestler named Chris Adams but had separated in the early 1980s, with the couple having a daughter named Jade Adams.

When he joined the WCW, something that he talks about in his Stone Cold Steve Austin's documentary, Jeanie became his valet. Since Jeanie and Clarke had separated, the association billed Chris Adams as Clarke’s ex-wife, but the two were never actually married in real life. That happened because Austin and Chris had a feud and the branding added an extra dimension to it.

Austin and Clarke dated even when he was still married to Kathryn Burrhus. And after Austin and Kathryn annulled their marriage in August 1992, he went on to marry Clarke. Stone Cold's marriage to Clarke meant that he became Clarke’s daughter, Jade Adams.

Steve Austin and Jeanie Clarke welcomed their first child, Stephanie Britt Williams, in 1992. The couple then welcomed their second daughter in 1994 named Loren Williams. In 1996, James and Clarke welcomed their third daughter, Cassidy Skye Williams.

On 10 May 1999, Austin and Clarke divorced after seven years of marriage. As a result, Stone Cold Steve Austin's daughters lived in different time zones, Cassidy living in England with her mother and Stephanie in Los Angeles.

3. Debra Marshall

Steve and Debra Marshall attend 16th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

One year after divorcing Jeanie Clarke, Stone Cold married wrestling manager Debra Marshall. Debra was a divorcee who ended her marriage to professional wrestler Steve McMichael after 13 years of marriage on 12 October 1998. That is the same year Stone Cold met Debra Marshall. Marshall was older than him by five years.

The duo dated for two years. In 2000, they moved in together and finally married on 13 September. Their wedding ceremony took place at The Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. After the wedding, Debra changed her name to Debra Williams.

But the marriage between Austin and Debra did not last long and faced many challenges, including domestic violence. On 22 July 2002, James filed for divorce from Marsha. The couple then finalised the divorce on 5 February 2003. After going their separate ways, Marshall auctioned her wedding ring on eBay for $27,100.

Who has Steve Austin dated?

Actress Tess Broussard attends OK! Body & Soul 2014 at The Casa Del Mar Hotel in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Rachel Murray

Source: Getty Images

Although Stone Cold Steve Austin has been in four marriages, he has dated at least five women. Before marrying Kristin Feres, James dated American actress Tess Broussard. The two dated between 2003 and 2004. Stone Cold and Tess lived together in Austin’s house in San Antonio but occasionally moved to Los Angeles to work in the film industry.

Austin and Tess broke up in 2004. However, the relationship did not end well because it saw his business manager going to the emergency room with a stab wound. Tess also went to jail charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The events happened when James had told Tess that he was ending the relationship, something that Tess did not welcome well.

How much is Stone Cold Steve Austin worth?

He ventured into professional wrestling in 1989. He retired from the ring in 2003 after 14 years in the ring and resolved to join the entertainment industry as an actor, producer, television host, and TV personality in 1999.

Austin has worked for 33 years in his lifetime, receiving salaries and endorsements. In addition, Steve Austin has appeared in eight films at the box office, grossing $714,222,193 in domestic and international sales. He has an estimated net worth of $30 million as of 2022.

Stone Cold Steve has dated at least five women. Unfortunately, one of his relationships ended prematurely without marriage, and three ended in divorce. As of 2022, Stone Cold Steve Austin's spouse is Kristin Feres.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting piece about Gladys Knight's spouse. She is the Empress of Soul and has made a name for herself with several bangers. Unfortunately, she has had quite a personal life characterized by four marriages and three divorces.

Source: YEN.com.gh