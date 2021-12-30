20 incredible tree of life tattoo ideas and what they mean

Your body is a blank canvas, and the best tattoo ideas will turn that canvas into a work of art. As a result, you would want an excellent tattoo design that emanates both personal meaning and visual allure in equal measure. What other best way than trying out incredible tree of life tattoos?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Tree of life tattoo. Photo: @milano_tattooart

Source: UGC

For many ancient societies, the tree of life is symbolic of immortality, renewal, and the foundation of the world. Trees have augmented reverence and gratitude for their enormous stature. Even where trees do not reach incredible heights, their low dangling fruits provide shade and fruits for sustaining life.

20 incredible tree of life tattoos

What does the tree of life tattoo symbolize? It symbolizes personal growth, development, strength, and inner and outer beauty. Here is a list of the top 20 incredible tree of life tattoo ideas and their meaning.

1. Simple tree tattoo design

Simple tree tattoo design. Photo: @adam_whelan_tattoos

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The simple tree tattoo is a great design for people who love minimalist designs instead of intricate ones. Since trees represent longevity, life, and perseverance, your design does not have to be complicated to have a deeper meaning. As result, this simple design would be a perfect option.

2. Watercolor tree tattoo

Watercolor Tree Tattoo. Photo: @omart_tattoo

Source: Instagram

If you are a huge lover of everything vivid and full of life, watercolour designs should be a good choice for you. The particular meaning is solely dependent on your tree choice, but you can incorporate a full-coloured splash of colour. However, you should choose a spot that is less prone to sunlight since coloured tattoos fade quickly when exposed to direct sunlight.

3. Family tree tattoo

Family Tree Tattoo. Photo: @milano_tattooart

Source: UGC

The family tree of life tattoo meaning makes it a majority's favourite. It is a good option for people who love honouring their loved ones, both alive and deceased. It represents the endurance, close bond, strength, and love between family members. To make it outstanding, you can customize the design with the names of your family members.

4. Open eye tree of life

Palm Tree Tattoo. Photo: @inbetween_life

Source: Instagram

The open eye tree of life is a good choice for people looking forward to keeping things a little on the mellow side of the spectrum. The black and white design is one of the most common designs. However, it is not overtly embezzled or decorated with many flowers. Instead, it is a simple yet attractive tattoo for minimalists.

5. Birds on the tree tattoo

Pine tree tattoo. Photo: @massimiliano_apicella_art

Source: Instagram

Your tree of life tattoo can bear numerous elements to make it stand out from the rest. Customizing the design make it easier to add a relevant meaning. For example, birds on a tree are one of the best ideas representing tranquillity. So you can let the doves rest in the tree branches or add more elements that signify peace and prosperity.

6. Quoted tree of life

Willow tree tattoo. Photo: @inbetween_life

Source: Instagram

The best thing about tattoos is the ability to personalize them to your liking and preference. Quoted tree of life tattoo is a good choice if you want to incorporate your favourite quotes on your inking. Thanks to its uniqueness, this is a sure way of creating a beautiful masterpiece.

7. Olive tree tattoo

Olive tree tattoo. Photo: @silviadosgalos_art

Source: Instagram

In ancient days, olive tree branches symbolized peace, but harmony and friendship have been incorporated in recent days. In addition, olive trees are known for growing in areas with minimal nutrition, which indicates their strength and resilience.

8. Tree of life tattoo

Tree of life tattoo. Photo: @omart_tattoo

Source: Instagram

The tree of life design is an attractive choice for people who love intricate and visually exciting ideas. It is associated with several meanings, such as wisdom, knowledge, and eternity. In addition, it is a representation of the link between heaven and earth. For this design to stand out, make sure you choose a place with ample space, such as the arm.

9. Colourful tree of life tattoo watercolour

Oaktree tattoo. Photo: @milano_tattooart

Source: Instagram

The colourful tree of life tattoo watercolour is an excellent design for men or women who know how to stand out for their personalities and images. It represents the fierceness and fire that is in you. You are someone who knows how to get what you want, and you're trying to stay and come off dominant everywhere you go.

10. Green and simple tree of life tattoo

Joshua tree tattoo. Photo: @massimiliano_apicella_art

Source: Instagram

Green is a common choice for the tree of life tattoos. It is the perfect colour combo for artsy people who love precision, organic food, and everyday items. It represents the peace that you can find within yourself. If you're someone who usually struggles and you wish to show your true colours to the world or your inner beliefs, this is the best idea to go for.

11. Aspen tree tattoo

Aspen tree tattoo. Photo: @inbetween_life

Source: Instagram

The Aspen tree is famous for moving and dancing with the wind without breaking. This quality makes it preferred by many people as it is highly associated with protecting and overcoming self-doubt. It is an appealing design for individuals who have fought and won tough battles in life.

12. Birch tree tattoo

Birch tree tattoo. Photo: @omart_tattoo

Source: Instagram

If you are looking for a feminine, unique tree of life tattoo, a birch tree tattoo is a great idea to go for. Initially, the design was featured in Celtic mythology to mean renewal hence the association with new beginnings. Therefore, if you are in a place where you are working on leaving the dark past behind and focusing on the future, this design could be ideal for you.

13. Bonsai tattoo

Bonsai tattoo. Photo: @adam_whelan_tattoos

Source: UGC

The Bonsai tree is unique and remarkable due to its size and link to Zen Buddhism. It is highly associated with the nature of being calm and peaceful. Due to its dwarf nature, many people take care of this tree in their homes as an ornament. As tattoos, they symbolize truth, beauty and perseverance.

14. Couple inspired tree of life tattoo

Tree branch tattoo. Photo: @silviadosgalos_art

Source: Instagram

Men or women who feel happy and blessed to have met their significant other will enjoy this artsy and colourful tree of life tattoo. It is perfect for anyone trying to show their genuine emotions and dedication for their better half. In addition, it can represent your journey and your spiritual side while saying a lot about your emotions.

15. Tree of life tattoo small print

Treehouse tattoo. Photo: @ct2_ink

Source: Instagram

If you love the minimalistic look and simplicity, a small print with a pop of colour will suit you and your sensual side the best. The tree of life can symbolize all of your good and positive thoughts, as well as the changes that you've been through. Everything can shape you and push you in the right direction; make sure that you're aware of your path.

16. Small tree tattoo

Small tree tattoo. Photo: @lusykunc_ink

Source: Instagram

Small tree of life tattoos is growing in popularity these days as they can be placed anywhere you want. For instance, you can have it inked on your finger, wrist, behind the ears, ankles or any other place of your choice. These designs are subtle and discreet, making them easy to show or cover. In addition, you can choose a design depending on the meaning you wish to achieve.

17. Colourful tree tattoo

Colourful tree tattoo. Photo: @massimiliano_apicella_art

Source: Instagram

Typically, most tree tattoos are made with natural tree colours such as shades of brown and green, while minimalists usually go for solid black ink. Well, luckily for you, it does not have to be like this at all times. If you want to stand out, you have the option of using bright colours to capture everyone's attention.

18. Tree forearm tattoo

Tree forearm tattoo. Photo: @inbetween_life

Source: Instagram

If you want to place your tattoo in an often visible position, the forearm is an excellent placement. Many people prefer forearm tattoos as they are considered less painful than a majority of the others. In addition, the arms offer a narrow and long space which is perfect for the different tattoos you want to be inked depending on the meaning you are after.

19. Mandala tree of life tattoo

Mandala tree of life tattoo. Photo: @silviadosgalos_art

Source: Instagram

The mandala tree of life tattoo for men represents good fortune, security, the blessings of Mother Nature and family stability. The mandala sign is considered sacred across various cultures and brings good luck. When combined with other elements, this design creates an even stronger symbol.

20. Celtic tree of life tattoo

Celtic tree of life tattoo. Photo: @adam_whelan_tattoos

Source: Instagram

The Celtic tree of life is an intricate piece of body art that you can have for your next ink. It is characterized by Celtic knots, a significant part of the Irish heritage. The knots are used in various body art and artwork that pays tribute to their lineage.

A tattoo with this design represents balance and harmony. Therefore, people who value these qualities or are intrigued by the Irish culture will love to have this unique and lovely body art.

Whether in religion or philosophy, the tree of life is a very well-known symbol in the world. Although the meaning of the tree of life is different in different fields, its core concepts are the same, showing that all hope, love, life, and knowledge come from the same source. As a result, many people are fond of the tree of life tattoos.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about the top 50+ best name tattoos ideas and their photos. Getting a name tattooed on your body is something quite meaningful. The trend of name tattoos has grown immensely, especially among teenagers.

Your name tattoo can include anyone’s name; it could be your parents’, friends’, or someone you may have lost. Read the article for more name tattoo ideas!

Source: YEN.com.gh