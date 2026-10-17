Richard Nii Armah Quaye refused to extend rent payments for his ex-wife Joana Quaye and their children after a court-ordered lease ran out

The divorce saga took a new turn as Joana's lawyers filed an injunction to freeze assets acquired during their 15-year marriage

New evidence suggests Joana's 10% shareholding in Bills Microfinance was transferred without her consent, a potentially criminal act

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The divorce battle between Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye, widely known as RNAQ, and his ex-wife Joana Quaye has taken a deeply troubling turn, with the couple's children now relying on the goodwill of philanthropists for shelter after RNAQ declined to extend rent on a property he had been court-ordered to provide during proceedings.

RNAQ, whose wealth is evidenced by ownership of a private jet, a fleet of luxury vehicles, high-end real estate, and micro-lending operations across Ghana, Uganda, and Tanzania, among other countries, was legally required to secure housing for Joana while their divorce case wound through the courts. When that rental arrangement expired, he chose not to renew it.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye has allegedly refused to sponsor his ex-wife after their divorce. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Facebook

Joana Quaye left without court-awarded assets

A divorce petition was granted in April 2026, awarding Joana one-third of their seven-bedroom matrimonial home in Dansoman and GH¢300,000, following 15 years of marriage.

Yet her lawyers at Dame and Partners confirmed in September that she has not been able to take possession of a single item awarded to her.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye locked up the Dansoman property, citing renovations, and has withheld a 2014-registered Jaguar saloon car that formed part of the settlement. Joana currently drives an ageing Daewoo Matiz for school runs and daily errands.

To protect what she is owed, Dame and Partners filed an injunction application at the High Court seeking to block RNAQ from selling, transferring, or otherwise disposing of assets accumulated between 2010 and 2025, the period spanning their marriage.

Court evidence showed that Joana's earnings contributed to founding Bills Micro Credit, a business that has since grown into a significant enterprise.

RNAQ flaunts his wealth online. Photo credit: @rnaq.

Source: Facebook

Bills Microfinance shareholding at centre of new legal battle

The case has grown more complex with fresh evidence that Joana's original 10% shareholding in Bills Microfinance was transferred without her knowledge or authorisation.

Dame and Partners are pursuing that matter separately, characterising it as a potential criminal act. That application is yet to be heard, suggesting the legal contest between the former couple is far from its final chapter.

TV host Delay interviews RNAQ. Photo credit: @delayghana.

Source: Facebook

RNAQ's daughter celebrates her 15th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joana Quaye’s surprise celebration for her daughter Ruphina’s 15th birthday, including the restaurant gathering and the personal gifts she brought.

The birthday video captures Ruphina’s surprise as her mother arrives with a bouquet and card.

Joana is also pursuing an appeal in her divorce case, seeking to prevent the sale or transfer of assets while it is pending.

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Source: YEN.com.gh