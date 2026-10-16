Humphrey Mutua, who was seeking the Utawala Ward Member of County Assembly seat, died on Friday, October 16, 2026

The fatal accident took place along the JKIA–Sigona Road, a busy stretch linking Nairobi's Embakasi area to the city's outskirts

News of Mutua's passing spread rapidly on social media, drawing an outpouring of condolences from residents and political associates

Humphrey Mutua, a young Kenyan politician with aspirations to represent Utawala Ward in the Nairobi County Assembly, died on Friday, October 16, 2026, following a road accident along the JKIA–Sigona Road.

Humphrey Mutua, a popular young politician, dies in a serious road accident months before elections. Photo source: Humphrey Mutua

Source: Facebook

According to Tuko News reports, the incident claimed his life on one of Nairobi's busiest corridors, a road that connects the Embakasi area to the city's outer reaches and is frequently congested with heavy traffic.

The precise circumstances of the Kenyan politician's crash had not been fully established at the time initial reports emerged, though multiple sources confirmed the location of the incident.

Community mourns leader in the making

Word of Mutua's death spread swiftly across social media platforms, prompting an outpouring of grief from community members, political associates and residents who had followed his journey toward local leadership.

Isaac Pappa was among those who shared the news on Facebook, offering a tribute that captured how those closest to Mutua remembered him.

"Humphrey was a young man with dreams, ambitions, and a vision for his community," Pappa wrote. "His departure leaves a deep void in the hearts of his family, friends, supporters, and everyone who believed in his leadership journey."

Mutua's vision for Utawala Ward

Mutua had been actively positioning himself as a candidate for the Utawala Ward Member of County Assembly seat, a constituency within Nairobi County that has seen considerable growth in recent years.

Those who knew the young politician described a man whose commitment to grassroots development had earned him a loyal base of supporters who genuinely believed in his potential to effect change at the community level.

His death has left that community without a voice he had promised to champion, and those who supported his political ambitions are now left to grieve both a friend and a future they had begun to imagine under his leadership.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Humphrey Mutua is below:

Reactions to politician Humphrey Mutua's death

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Pstr Karani commented:

"So sad. We were the little boys in Igoki Boys. I remember we called him Mchwa and Kanyunyu, and we loved each other."

Kiben Bensen said:

"So bad. May he rest in eternal peace."

Albert Cheruiyot added:

"I can't believe that you are not with us, brother. RIP brother."

Prominent Nigerian businessman and politician dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Chief Okey Ezeibe, the Nigerian businessman and politician who was found dead in a hotel room in Owerri at the age of 66.

The circumstances surrounding his sudden death remained unclear, while reports suggested he may have suffered a heart attack.

Peter Obi mourned Ezeibe as a dear elder brother and friend, remembering his warmth, counsel and dream of a “New Nigeria”.

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Source: YEN.com.gh