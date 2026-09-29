Joana Quaye organised a surprise birthday celebration for her daughter Ruphina at a cosy restaurant setting

The Ghanaian ex-wife of musician RNAQ arrived with a bouquet and birthday card, catching her daughter off guard

A video capturing the mother-daughter moment was shared by Modern Africa on Tuesday, September 29, 2026

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Joana Quaye, ex-wife of Ghanaian musician Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ), pulled off a heartwarming surprise for her daughter Ruphina as the teenager marked her 15th birthday.

RNAQ's ex-wife Joana Quaye delights daughter with sweet 15th birthday celebration. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie, Modern Africa

Source: Facebook

The celebration took place at what appeared to be a private restaurant setting, with Joana keeping the gathering small and focused entirely on making her daughter feel special.

Rather than a large party, the occasion centred on a close, personal experience for the birthday girl.

Joana Quaye's surprise for daughter Ruphina

Footage captured by Modern Africa and shared on Tuesday, 29 September 2026, showed Ruphina enjoying time with a friend at the restaurant when her mother arrived unexpectedly.

Joana Quaye walked in carrying a bouquet and a birthday card, delivering a personal touch that visibly elevated the mood of the celebration.

The surprise clearly caught Ruphina off guard, and the warmth of the moment between mother and daughter was on full display throughout the video.

The pair later came together for a cake-cutting, marking another milestone in the teenager's life.

Joana's close bond with daughter

The private nature of the celebration offered a rare glimpse into a private family moment, away from the public spotlight that often follows celebrity-linked figures.

RNAQ's ex-wife's decision to show up personally with gifts rather than simply host a large event spoke volumes about the relationship she shares with her daughter.

Ruphina, now firmly into her teenage years, appeared to be thoroughly enjoying herself throughout the outing, with her friend adding to the relaxed, joyful atmosphere of the occasion.

The low-key but thoughtful celebration reflected a deliberate choice to prioritise connection over spectacle.

The Facebook video of Joana Quaye and her daughter is here.

Joana seeks injunction over divorce with RNAQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Joana Quaye’s legal move in her divorce dispute with businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, including her request to prevent the sale or transfer of assets and company shares while her appeal is pending.

The application followed a High Court ruling that awarded her GH₵300,000, a one-third share of a Dansoman house and two Jaguar cars, far short of the GH₵50 million settlement she sought.

The case centred on whether assets acquired during the couple’s 16-year marriage should be included in a revised settlement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh