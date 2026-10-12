Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye's foundation has introduced mobile food banks to expand its free meal initiative

The mobile units will serve communities across Ghana without requiring beneficiaries to present identification cards

The foundation previously announced that it had served more than three million free meals within its first year

Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye has expanded his philanthropic efforts with the introduction of mobile food banks designed to provide free meals to communities across the country.

RNAQ to roll out mobile food trailers nationwide; no ID cards needed for free meals. Image credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Source: UGC

The initiative, undertaken by the RNAQ Foundation, seeks to make food more accessible to Ghanaians by bringing its services closer to communities rather than relying solely on permanent food bank locations.

A video circulating on social media shows several newly manufactured mobile food bank units arranged inside a large warehouse.

The green-and-white mobile units, mounted on trailers, carry the RNAQ Foundation branding alongside the inscription "Foodbank, Eat for Free".

Mobile food banks to operate nationwide

According to an announcement made on October 9, 2026, the mobile food banks will operate across Ghana, allowing beneficiaries to collect free hot meals without presenting identification cards.

The development follows feedback received from communities during the foundation's first year of providing meals to the public.

Unlike the existing food bank branches, the mobile units are designed to reach different communities, potentially making the programme more accessible to people living far from permanent centres.

Watch the X video below:

The foundation has yet to provide a detailed timetable identifying when individual mobile units will begin serving particular communities.

RNAQ Foundation expands free food initiative

The latest development comes after the RNAQ Foundation celebrated its first anniversary in August 2026.

The organisation announced that it had distributed more than three million free meals over 365 consecutive days.

Its operations, which began in August 2025, subsequently expanded to 13 branches across several regions, including Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Northern and Bono East.

The mobile food banks represent another phase of Richard Nii Armah Quaye's efforts to tackle hunger while making free meals more accessible to Ghanaians.

Richard Nii-Armah shared his struggles in life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the man behind the RNAQ Food Banks initiative, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, delivered an inspiring message at the 2025 Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards.

He spoke about his rise to success.

He also used the platform to express appreciation for his mother.

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Source: YEN.com.gh