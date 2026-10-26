Nigerian singer Omah Lay addressed a viral video showing him being carried away by paramedics from a music video shoot on Monday, October 26, 2026

Omah Lay confirmed he sustained a knee ligament injury during rehearsals on location and was spotted using crutches in a follow-up Instagram story

The singer announced that all Clarity of Mind Tour dates from October 30, 2026 onwards have been postponed as he recovers

Nigerian singer Omah Lay has spoken out after a video of him being wheeled away by paramedics on a music video set sent shockwaves through social media, revealing that a knee ligament injury was the cause of the alarming scenes.

The singer, born Stanley Omah Didia, confirmed the news through his Instagram story and on X on Monday, October 26, 2026, several days after footage of the incident circulated widely and left fans deeply concerned.

In his posts, Omah Lay disclosed that the injury occurred while he was rehearsing on location for an upcoming music video shoot. He did not elaborate on the specific circumstances that led to the incident but noted that his recovery timeline is expected to span four to six weeks. A follow-up image shared on his Instagram story showed him alongside a pair of crutches, giving fans a clearer picture of the extent of his condition.

Clarity of Mind Tour Dates Postponed

Beyond the physical setback, the injury carries significant professional consequences for the artist. Omah Lay announced that all tour dates on his Clarity of Mind Tour scheduled from October 30, 2026 will be pushed back.

"I'm heartbroken to share that due to a knee ligament injury, all CLARITY OF MIND TOUR dates from October 30th onwards are postponed as I focus on recovery over the next 4–6 weeks," he wrote in his post.

The singer assured fans that revised tour dates and ticket information would be communicated in due course, closing his message with "BOY ALONE" and words of appreciation for the support he has received.

Fans Rally Behind the Injured Star

The announcement quickly drew an outpouring of warmth and encouragement from supporters across social media, with some managing to inject a touch of humour into their well-wishes.

Junior 40 commented:

"Quick recovery. Use this injury tear one song for us add am to your deluxe."

@realmickeydoc shared:

"No wam, we still dey with you."

@manyfitnessxx wrote:

"Oh no. Was expecting him in Berlin next week. Get well sooon."

@Big marvel asked:

"Hope say our extended COM version still dey drop on 30th? no carry me play o."

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Source: YEN.com.gh