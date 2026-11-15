The 2026 Ghana Women's Awards took place at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra on Saturday, November 14, bringing together awardees from across multiple sectors

The event honoured 23 women, spanning the fields of entertainment, security services, healthcare and entrepreneurship

Among the entertainers awarded were gospel group Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Ohemaa Woyeje, and Jacinta Ocansey

Twenty-three women were celebrated at the 2026 Ghana Women's Awards, held on Saturday, November 14, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Auditorium, in a ceremony honouring outstanding contributions across a broad range of sectors.

Ghana Women Awards 2026 honours outstanding Ghanaian women. Photo source: @ghanawomenawards

Source: Instagram

The annual event spotlighted women who have made their mark in leadership, public service, the security forces, healthcare, education, entrepreneurship and entertainment.

Ghana Women's Awards: Female arts personalities winners

Veteran gospel music group Daughters of Glorious Jesus were among the awardees, representing the entertainment sector. They took home a Lifetime Achievement award.

Other entertainment sector awardees included Angel FM's Ohemaa Woyeje, Outstanding Female Media Personality; comedienne and actress Jacinta Ocansey, Outstanding Female Entertainer; and Akushika Acquaye, Lifetime Achievement.

Security services women recognised at Ghana Women's Awards

Women serving in Ghana's security and defence institutions also featured prominently among the honourees.

Air Commodore Sophia Adzoa Jiagge (Chief Staff Officer of Ghana Air Force) - Outstanding Female Military Officer

DC Theresa Potakey (Deputy Commissioner for Operations at GRA Customs Division) - Outstanding Female GRA (Customs) Personnel

ADO 1 Mercy Dzifa Adjei Eshun (2IC for Operations at Kasoa) - Outstanding Female Ghana National Fire Service Personnel

DCOI Prudence Aku Sosuh-Azalekor (Head of Permits and Visa Processing at GIS) - Outstanding Female Immigration Officer

DDP Hannah Hilda Ewoame (I/C Manhyia Local Prison) - Outstanding Female Ghana Prisons Service Personnel

COP Mame Yaa Tawia Addo-Danquah (Technical Advisor to Minister of Interior) - Most Outstanding Female Police Officer

Healthcare, business, and other personalities celebrated

CNMO Joanna Boakye (Head of Nursing and Midwifery at Tema Urban Hospital) - Most Outstanding Midwife

Dr Mrs. Eva Mensah (Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Ghana Health Service) - Most Outstanding Nurse

Dr Adoma Dwomo-Fokuo Odame (Senior Specialist Paediatrician and Child Advocate, Hopexchange Medical Centre) - Most Outstanding Female Doctor

Dr (Mrs) Maame Yaa Afriyie (CEO, St John Hospital and Fertility Centre) - Most Outstanding Corporate Woman

Dr Evelyn Nsiah Asare (CEO, Hasaacas Ladies FC) - Changemaker

Pearl Naheema Hanson (Co-founder and CEO, Sahara Solace) - Most Promising Lady

Marie Noelle Yakubu (CEO, Marie Noell Spa & Salon and Marie Noelle Skills Hub) - Most Outstanding Cosmetologist

Mary Anane Awuku (Founder and Executive Director, Brain Hill International School) - Most Outstanding Female Entrepreneur

Maame Ama Afful (Marketing Manager, Nutrifoods Ghana Limited) - Most Outstanding Female Marketer

Naa Koole Tsuikpakpai I (Asere Kotopon Noryaa Manye) - Most Outstanding Queenmother

Arc. Kakara Adwoa Taylor-Hayford (CEO, Kakt Architecture) - Outstanding Female Architect

Ing. Sophia Abena Tijani (President-elect of Ghana Institution of Engineers and Manager, Total Rewards & Employee Relations, VRA) - Most Outstanding Female Engineer

Mercy Afrowa Needian (President, Greater Accra Markets Association) - Legendary Woman Award

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Source: YEN.com.gh