Ghana Women's Awards 2026: Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Ohemaa Woyeje and 21 Others Honoured
- The 2026 Ghana Women's Awards took place at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra on Saturday, November 14, bringing together awardees from across multiple sectors
- The event honoured 23 women, spanning the fields of entertainment, security services, healthcare and entrepreneurship
- Among the entertainers awarded were gospel group Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Ohemaa Woyeje, and Jacinta Ocansey
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Twenty-three women were celebrated at the 2026 Ghana Women's Awards, held on Saturday, November 14, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Auditorium, in a ceremony honouring outstanding contributions across a broad range of sectors.
The annual event spotlighted women who have made their mark in leadership, public service, the security forces, healthcare, education, entrepreneurship and entertainment.
Ghana Women's Awards: Female arts personalities winners
Veteran gospel music group Daughters of Glorious Jesus were among the awardees, representing the entertainment sector. They took home a Lifetime Achievement award.
Other entertainment sector awardees included Angel FM's Ohemaa Woyeje, Outstanding Female Media Personality; comedienne and actress Jacinta Ocansey, Outstanding Female Entertainer; and Akushika Acquaye, Lifetime Achievement.
Security services women recognised at Ghana Women's Awards
Women serving in Ghana's security and defence institutions also featured prominently among the honourees.
Air Commodore Sophia Adzoa Jiagge (Chief Staff Officer of Ghana Air Force) - Outstanding Female Military Officer
DC Theresa Potakey (Deputy Commissioner for Operations at GRA Customs Division) - Outstanding Female GRA (Customs) Personnel
ADO 1 Mercy Dzifa Adjei Eshun (2IC for Operations at Kasoa) - Outstanding Female Ghana National Fire Service Personnel
DCOI Prudence Aku Sosuh-Azalekor (Head of Permits and Visa Processing at GIS) - Outstanding Female Immigration Officer
DDP Hannah Hilda Ewoame (I/C Manhyia Local Prison) - Outstanding Female Ghana Prisons Service Personnel
COP Mame Yaa Tawia Addo-Danquah (Technical Advisor to Minister of Interior) - Most Outstanding Female Police Officer
Healthcare, business, and other personalities celebrated
CNMO Joanna Boakye (Head of Nursing and Midwifery at Tema Urban Hospital) - Most Outstanding Midwife
Dr Mrs. Eva Mensah (Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Ghana Health Service) - Most Outstanding Nurse
Dr Adoma Dwomo-Fokuo Odame (Senior Specialist Paediatrician and Child Advocate, Hopexchange Medical Centre) - Most Outstanding Female Doctor
Dr (Mrs) Maame Yaa Afriyie (CEO, St John Hospital and Fertility Centre) - Most Outstanding Corporate Woman
Dr Evelyn Nsiah Asare (CEO, Hasaacas Ladies FC) - Changemaker
Pearl Naheema Hanson (Co-founder and CEO, Sahara Solace) - Most Promising Lady
Marie Noelle Yakubu (CEO, Marie Noell Spa & Salon and Marie Noelle Skills Hub) - Most Outstanding Cosmetologist
Mary Anane Awuku (Founder and Executive Director, Brain Hill International School) - Most Outstanding Female Entrepreneur
Maame Ama Afful (Marketing Manager, Nutrifoods Ghana Limited) - Most Outstanding Female Marketer
Naa Koole Tsuikpakpai I (Asere Kotopon Noryaa Manye) - Most Outstanding Queenmother
Arc. Kakara Adwoa Taylor-Hayford (CEO, Kakt Architecture) - Outstanding Female Architect
Ing. Sophia Abena Tijani (President-elect of Ghana Institution of Engineers and Manager, Total Rewards & Employee Relations, VRA) - Most Outstanding Female Engineer
Mercy Afrowa Needian (President, Greater Accra Markets Association) - Legendary Woman Award
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh