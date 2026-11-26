Dubai Customs has outlined a broad list of goods that every arriving passenger must declare upon entry into the UAE

Penalties for failing to declare selected items range from confiscation and fines to full legal proceedings that could affect future travel

Authorities have made a mobile app available to help travellers submit their declarations before or after landing

Travellers heading to Dubai could find themselves in serious trouble at the airport if they arrive carrying certain items without flagging them to customs officials, as authorities have outlined sweeping declaration requirements with consequences for anyone who ignores them.

Dubai mentions punishment for foreigners who fail to declare selected items. Photo credit: Getty

Source: UGC

Dubai Customs, through information published by Dubai Airports, has released a detailed list of goods that every arriving passenger must report upon entry into the UAE. The directive applies equally to foreign visitors and residents, with officials warning that penalties range from delays and fines to full legal action depending on the severity of the violation.

Items Dubai travellers must declare

The list covers far more than many travellers would anticipate. Medicines, controlled dr*gs and certain medical supplies must all be reported, as must firearms, weapons, ammunition, explosives and illegal p*rnographic material. Drones, satellite phones and other restricted communication devices also fall under mandatory declaration.

Biological and agricultural materials face strict scrutiny as well. Passengers must declare plants, seeds, insects, meats, live animals, wildlife products and biological materials such as disease agents, cell cultures or snails before passing through customs.

Financially, any cash, foreign currencies or traveller's cheques valued at AED 60,000 or more must be declared. Precious metals, including gold, silver, jewellery and valuable stones, are included on the list, alongside gifts worth more than AED 3,000.

Tobacco allowances are tightly controlled. Carrying more than 400 cigarettes, 50 cigars, 500 grammes of pipe tobacco or waterpipe tobacco exceeds the permitted limit and requires a declaration. Electronic cigarettes and vapes must be declared regardless of quantity. Alcohol exceeding four litres, or more than two cartons of beer, must also be reported.

Why this matters for Ghanaians travelling to Dubai

The UAE ranks among the most popular international destinations for African travellers, including those from Ghana, whether heading there for business, tourism or transit. A customs violation at Dubai Airport can lead to confiscation of goods, financial penalties or, in more serious cases, legal proceedings that may affect a traveller's ability to return to the country in future.

To ease compliance, authorities have made the iDeclare mobile app available, allowing passengers to submit their declarations digitally rather than queuing at customs counters. Using the app before or shortly after landing is advisable for anyone carrying any item that might fall within the categories listed above.

Abu Dhabi police bans 13 things

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Abu Dhabi Police published a list of 13 behaviours that foreigners were strictly prohibited from engaging in while living or visiting the UAE.

The list covered offences ranging from public indecency and disrespecting religion to sharing certain content on social media.

Ghanaians travelling to or residing in the UAE were urged to familiarise themselves with the rules to avoid arrest or deportation

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Source: YEN.com.gh