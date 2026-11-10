The Church of Pentecost's Ministry to Celebrities congratulated Elder Philip Osei Bonsu after his major award win

Osei Bonsu, popularly known as O.B., was named Ghana Journalist of the Year at the 30th GJA Media Awards

The ceremony took place on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra-Ghana

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Elder Philip Osei Bonsu, the veteran Ghanaian broadcaster widely known as O.B., has received a heartfelt public tribute from his religious community after being crowned Ghana Journalist of the Year 2026.

Church of Pentecost celebrates its Elder Osei Bonsu on his latest milestone in journalism. Image credit: Church of Pentecost, Osei Bonsu

Source: Facebook

The Church of Pentecost's Ministry to Celebrities (MTC) took to Facebook on Monday, November 9, 2026, to honour one of its own following the milestone achievement.

The congratulatory post included a specially designed graphic celebrating the award-winning journalist.

O.B. named Ghana Journalist of the Year

Osei Bonsu claimed the overall prize at the 30th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards, held on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The annual awards are among the most prestigious in the country's journalism industry, recognising professionals who have made outstanding contributions to the profession.

Best known to audiences as O.B., the seasoned broadcaster has built his reputation at Asempa FM, where he hosts the current affairs programme Ekosiisen.

His consistent coverage of national issues has made him a familiar and respected voice in Ghana's media landscape.

Church of Pentecost honours its member

Responding to the win, the Church of Pentecost's Ministry to Celebrities praised Osei Bonsu's dedication and excellence in a warm public statement posted two days after the ceremony.

"From all of us at Ministry to Celebrities (MTC), we warmly congratulate Elder Philip Osei Bonsu Esq. on winning the 2026 Ghana Journalists of the Year Award," the ministry wrote.

Adding:

"We celebrate you and wish you greater heights of success. Congratulations!"

The tribute reflects the pride his achievement has sparked across multiple circles, from newsroom colleagues and loyal listeners to fellow members of the Church of Pentecost, all joining in to mark what many are describing as a defining moment in his already distinguished career.

The Facebook post by the Church of Pentecost is below.

COP chairman shares near-death experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Apostle Eric Nyamekye’s dangerous experiences during his six years in South Africa.

The Church of Pentecost chairman said armed robbers targeted him twice and that he later returned to the country after a church deacon was kidnapped.

One of the attacks, he said, nearly cost him his life. His account also offers a personal perspective on the security risks facing Ghanaians and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh