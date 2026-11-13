KNUST published a statement on Thursday, November 12, 2026, highlighting its ties to four figures on Ghana's new Heritage Series banknotes

The four personalities — Kofi Annan, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Dr Ephraim Amu and Theodosia Salome Okoh — share education, teaching and family links to KNUST

The Bank of Ghana announced the Heritage Series banknotes will enter circulation on December 1, 2026, alongside existing legal tender

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has drawn attention to its deep historical ties with four prominent Ghanaians whose portraits grace the country's newly launched Heritage Series banknotes.

KNUST traces its history through 4 personalities on Ghana's new cedi notes. Image credit: KNUST, BoG

Source: Facebook

In a statement published on Thursday, November 12, the same day the Bank of Ghana unveiled the Heritage Series, KNUST outlined how former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, Ghana's founding President Dr Kwame Nkrumah, celebrated composer Dr Ephraim Amu, and national flag designer Theodosia Salome Okoh are each woven into the fabric of the institution's story — through education, service, scholarship, and family.

Kofi Annan – GH¢100

Kofi Annan's connection to the university stretches back to his student days in Kumasi, decades before he rose to lead the United Nations.

KNUST later conferred on him an honorary Doctor of Science degree on August 24, 1998.

Annan served as UN Secretary-General from 1997 to 2006 and jointly received the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize alongside the United Nations.

He now appears on the GH¢100 note.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah – GH¢200

Dr Kwame Nkrumah, featured on the GH¢200 note, is credited with elevating the institution to full university status.

Originally established as the Kumasi College of Technology and officially opened on January 22, 1952, it was transformed into a university through an Act of Parliament on August 22, 1961, under Nkrumah's government, and subsequently named in his honour.

Dr Ephraim Amu – GH¢20

Dr Ephraim Amu's association with KNUST began when teacher training and music programmes relocated from Achimota to Kumasi.

He taught at the institution during those formative years while researching Ghanaian musical traditions and championing African instruments and languages.

Best known for composing the patriotic song "Yɛn Ara Asaase Ni," Amu received an honorary doctorate from the university in 1976 and once appeared on Ghana's old 20,000-cedi banknote.

He features on the new GH¢20 note.

Theodosia Salome Okoh – GH¢50

Theodosia Salome Okoh, whose design for Ghana's national flag was first raised on March 6, 1957, is linked to KNUST through her brother, Professor Ernest Victor Asihene.

Prof. Asihene served as Dean of the University's College of Art and later as Pro Vice-Chancellor, and also oversaw the creation of the KNUST emblem. Okoh appears on the GH¢50 note.

Heritage series enters circulation in December

Four other notable Ghanaians complete the Heritage Series lineup: Agnes Oforiwa Tagoe-Quarcoopome on the GH¢1 note, Cardinal Peter Poreku Dery on the GH¢2, James Emmanuel Kwegyir-Aggrey on the GH¢5, and Justice Annie Jiagge on the GH¢10.

The Bank of Ghana has confirmed that all Heritage Series banknotes will enter circulation on December 1, 2026, and will be accepted alongside existing currency, which remains legal tender.

The only school featured on new notes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Achimota School’s place on the Bank of Ghana’s new Heritage Series cedi notes, including the history behind its appearance on the GH¢5 note.

The school is the only senior high school featured in the series, with its clock tower paired with a portrait of one of its founders, educationist Dr James Emman Kwegyir Aggrey.

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Source: YEN.com.gh