John Dumelo has proven he is an excellent father in addition to being a talented actor and hardworking farmer

The popular Ghanaian actor fulfilled the earnest request of his son, who has a preference for the farm over school

On the occasion of his fourth birthday, John Dumelo sent his son to his yam farm to observe the work taking place

Popular Ghanaian actor has displayed his fatherly love for his son in a rather interesting way.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported a hilarious interaction between the actor-turned-farmer and his son John Dumelo Junior. The young lad was on the verge of throwing a tantrum after insisting he wanted to spend the day on his father's farm instead of attending school.

As the young John Dumelo celebrated his fourth birthday, the little boy received a huge surprise from his father, who sent him to the farm. In celebration of his special day, the birthday boy shared a picture of himself on the yam farm. John Dumelo Junior's caption read;

Happiest birthday to me….super happy to be on the farm with daddy …who wants to buy yam???

All About John Dumelo Junior

John Dumelo Junior is the firstborn of Ghanaian actor, farmer and politician John Dumelo with his beautiful wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu. The young boy, born on October 13 2018, is blessed with a younger sister.

Birthday Wishes Pour In For John Dumelo's Son

Happiest birthday to the farmer's son ,who want to be a farmer.

Happy birthday to future entrepreneur

Happy birthday son . As for the yam dier we will buy plenty but finish school first

Happy birthday incoming Agric minister

John Dumelo's Son Refuses To Go To School; Pleads to Go to the Farm Instead

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on a hilarious conversation between John Dumelo and his son. In a video he posted on his social media pages, little John Dumelo, speaking in a foreign accent, said he wanted to miss school so he could assist his father on the farm.

A surprised Dumelo kept questioning his son why he wanted to skip school, but the youngster kept responding, "no."

