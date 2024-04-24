Serwaa Amihere shared a throwback video of her younger days reading news on live television for the first time

In the video, the media personality looked skinny and a lot younger than she looks now, sparking reactions from Ghanaians

In the comments section of the video, many people express surprise at the amazing transformation Serwaa has undergone since then, physically and career-wise

Celebrated media personality Serwaa Amihere shared a video of her early days as a broadcast journalist. The video, which shows a young Serwaa reading the news on live television for the first time, sparked reactions from Ghanaians.

In the video, the youthful Serwaa looked noticeably slimmer as she nervously read the news on live TV.

In the comments section, the transformation that Serwaa underwent became a subject of discussion. Many people express their astonishment at the remarkable changes the media personality has undergone, both physically and in her career trajectory.

In the video, Serwaa's face looked almost unrecognizable as she was significantly young and had a slimmer face compared to her current look. Many people used the throwback as motivation and praised her for how far she had come in life. Watch the Video Here.

Serwaa Amihere sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Quame Lino wrote:

It's the posture for me

Ewuraama reacted:

Hwe ni wig bi

_ahkosua reacted:

You've come a long way its sooo inspiring. Still my role model.

Abimballer asked:

How did the bumbum get so massive?

Dēuces_ wrote:

All i can see now is GROWTH

Nana Yaa said:

God has done it! o

Ruth Asante wrote:

OMG you were so cute

SweetDor said:

Nana Aba Nyame nhyira

