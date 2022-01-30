Millions of people are driven to do what they do by a desire to be in the spotlight. Whether it's the money, the glamour, or the attention, fame is something that nearly everyone dreams about at one time or another. This was no different to the two YouTuber-turned boxers. So, how did Logan and Jake Paul become famous?

Logan Paul and Jake Paul attend the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Logan and Jake Paul are determined to make a name for themselves in the sport following a long and lucrative career as social media influencers. The siblings have also found a way to stay in the news cycle.

Who are Logan and Jake Paul?

Logan Alexander Paul is an American YouTuber and social media personality, while Jake Joseph Paul is an American social media personality and professional boxer. Are Jake Paul and Logan Paul related? Yes. The two are biological brothers.

Are Logan and Jake Paul twins? No, Logan Paul is older than Jake Paul. So how old is Logan Paul? He is 26 years old (born on 1st April 1995), while Jake is 25 years old (born on 17th January 1997). The duo was born and raised in Ohio.

Why did Logan and Jake Paul fall out? The duo fell out due to several reasons as they rarely see eye-to-eye. Some of these reasons include:

Jake's claim that Logan had slept with his ex-girlfriend Alyssa Violet.

Logan slammed Jake after being arrested in a looting shame during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Finally, Jake termed his brother a fake fighter labelling his fight with Floyd Mayweather as a joke.

How did Logan and Jake Paul become famous?

The brothers from Ohio became famous for their official merchandise and millions of followers on social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. Collectively, they have garnered more than 43 million YouTube subscribers.

Their stunts and blogs have translated into a net worth of about $11.5 million each. For instance, according to Forbes, Logan made $150,000 per Facebook post for brands ranging from Hanes to HBO and $80,000 per sponsored post on Instagram.

Controversies

Over the cause of their careers, the duo has faced several controversies individually and together. Here are the highlights:

Jake's angry neighbours

While working for Disney Channel, Jake rented a home in Los Angeles with his Team 10 influencer squad. However, his neighbours kept complaining about his antic since they had turned a once peaceful night into a circus. They considered filing a class-action lawsuit against him.

Jake's dismissal from Disney Channel

Vine stars Logan Paul (L) and Jake Paul attend Jordyn Jones sweet 16th birthday party at OHM Nightclub in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tasia Wells

Source: Getty Images

The YouTuber's time on the series, Bizaardvark, was cut short before filming Season 2. Even though the network did not reveal the reason behind the cancellation, it happened the same week his neighbours complained about his partying and extravagant pranks.

We’ve mutually agreed that Jake Paul will leave his role on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. On behalf of the production company, the cast, and crew, we thank Jake for his good work on the TV series for the past 18 months and extend our best wishes to him.

Jake sued by his landlord

Jake was sued by Cobra Acquisitions, LLC, regarding a house he had rented in May 2016. The company claimed that he had done substantial damages to the house. They demanded at least $2.5 million for repairs.

Controversial YouTube content

Jake and Logan are known for being controversial YouTube content creators. Some of their videos have landed them in trouble time and again. For instance, in October 2017, Jake was sued for allegedly damaging a man's hearing.

The YouTube star and his friends drove around LA blaring a loud horn to film pedestrians' reactions. In addition, a video titled, I Lost My Virginity and the use of the n-word multiple times had landed him in trouble.

On the other hand, his brother got in trouble with YouTube after reportedly posting a dead body hanging from a tree. The video was filmed at the infamous suicide forest in the Aokigahara Forest in Japan. This led to a temporary suspension of ads and revenue from his channel.

Jake was accused of scamming his fans

Jake was accused of scamming his fans and followers by selling them educational programs to make them rich and famous online. In 2018, he launched Edfluence, claiming it would be a series of tutorials for fans to learn how to become an influencer after unlocking with $7.

Later, it was reported that the site offered a few essential tips. However, it demanded an additional $57 to attain in-depth content. In addition, it was misleading to parents who used their credit cards for the first purchase because parental permission wasn't necessary to make the second payment.

Jake was charged with looting in Arizona

During the Black Lives Matter protest, the YouTuber was charged with two misdemeanours, criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly. Additionally, videos of the social media influencer were posted with him inside Scottsdale Fashion Square mall in Arizona when looting was taking place.

Jake hosted a party during the COVID-19 lockdown

Jake Paul and Logan Paul attend The Challenger Games Inaugural Celebrity Charity Track & Field Competition at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

In July 2020, the YouTuber was in trouble with the authority for throwing a party in his Calabasas mansion amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. This happened after a video surfaced online with unmasked people with no social distance.

Sexual misconduct allegations against Jake

In April 2021, TikTok star Justine Paradise accused the YouTuber of sexual assault. She shared a YouTube video alleging that Paul forced her into oral sex in July 2019 in a bedroom of the Team 10 house in California. Later, a few women come out with similar allegations against Jake.

Boxing careers

The brothers have expanded their aggressive and controversial careers to include boxing. Logan Paul joined boxing in early 2018 but made his professional debut in 2019. He fought against British YouTuber and rapper, KSI. On 6th June 2021, he faced Floyd Mayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

On the other hand, Jake began his boxing career in August 2018 after defeating British YouTube content creator Deji Olatunji in an amateur contest. He went professional in January 2020 after beating YouTuber AnEsonGib through TKO in the first round.

Between 2020 and 2021, he won fights against retired basketballer Nate Robinson by second-round KO, retired mixed martial artist Ben Askren by 1st round TKO, and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley twice by SD and 6th round KO.

Latest information

In the latest information, Jake opened up about the huge impact his brother's videos on going to suicide forests in Japan and filming a dead body had on him. He experienced a series of suicidal thoughts since he felt like his entire life was falling apart.

Numerous sponsors dropped him for being Logan's brother.

Every brand I was affiliated with dropped me; I wasn't even the one who filmed the video. It was just my association because my brother filmed in the suicide forest. My life was pretty much ruined. After that, YouTube demonetized me; every brand dropped me.

In other news, the duo is expected to sign contracts to buy Miami penthouses at an asking price of $21 million each. Logan and Jake Paul Miami houses are in E11even Residences Beyond tower in downtown Miami. The houses are three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom units.

Logan and Jake Paul have been embroiled in controversy for the better part of the last decade. At times, the brothers have faced intense condemnation for their antics. Yet, despite their vocal detractors, the brothers have maintained consistent growth on YouTube.

