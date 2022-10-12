John Dumelo's Son Refuses To Go To School; Rains Foreign Accent on Dad as He Pleads to Go to the Farm
- John Dumelo's son, Junior, has shocked the actor by choosing to go to the farm over school in a hilarious video
- The stunned father could not hide his disbelief and confusion as his son kept insisting on skipping school
- The video has sparked reactions from celebrities like Fella Makafui, Kisa Gbekle, Heiress Jacinta and netizens
Ghanaian actor John Dumelo seems to have passed his love for farming to his son John Dumelo Junior. The actor-turned-farmer had a hilarious exchange with his son in a video he shared on his social media accounts.
In the video, John Dumelo's son said he wanted to skip school to help his father on the farm. In his foreign accent, the young boy was captured repeatedly saying;
I want to go to the farm.
John Dumelo was taken aback by his son's request and kept asking for the reason behind his son's hilarious request. Finally, after insisting Junior had to go to school, the young lad, leaning against the wall, said "no" in a louder tone.
Sharing his cute interaction with his son, he captioned it;
What I go through each day……
Celebrities and Netizens React To John Dumelo's Video
Celebrities and netizens were impressed by John Dumelo's son's passion for farming.
fellamakafui
Hahahhaahha wahala
ameyaw112
Young farmer like daddy
heiressjacinta
Farmer pikin wan go hustle oh
eddienartey
, the boy likes the farm! E wan make money early.
prayetietia
He's trying to be smatter than you wai. If you'd started your farm business this early by now like you be ceo of FAO
caroline4real
Masa give him cutlass ah
John Dumelo Shows Off Bumper Yam Harvest On Social Media
In other news, John Dumelo has shown Ghanaians the benefits of agriculture by showing off the bountiful yam harvest from his farm in the Oti Region. The actor-turned-farmer shared pictures of a truck full of large and juicy yams.
Netizens were amazed at the size of his yams and likened them to grasscutters. His social media post further encouraged more people to consider going into farming.
Source: YEN.com.gh