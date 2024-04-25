Ras Nene: Ghanaian Actor Storms Makola, Market Woman Excited To See Him: "We Love You"
- Ras Nene, in a video, stormed the Makola market in Accra, and the market women were super excited to see him
- In the video, the market women could be heard screaming with excitement upon seeing the actor at the market
- Ras Nene was at the market to distribute flyers for his protégé Kyekeku's upcoming 1957 film premiere
Ghanaian actor Ras Nene, in a video, made a surprise appearance at the Makola market in Accra. The actor caught the attention of people at the marketplace, as his presence became instantly known.
The market women, upon spotting the actor, could not contain their excitement. The market women shook hands with Ras Nene, with some hanging him and chanting his name,
Ras Nene was greeted with warm smiles by patrons of the market, who also had the opportunity to take photos with the actor.
Ras Nene was at the market to distribute flyers for his protégé, Kyekeku’s upcoming film premiere, 1957. Many Ghanaians who saw the video were pleased with the way the actor interacted with his fans and admirers, praising his down-to-earth nature.
Ras Nene warms hearts
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
augustinasarpong8719 commented:
Awwwww! How I wish am in Ghana now , just look at the juicy mangoes, Ebenezer and crew God bless you all for helping your son Kyekyeku
FavoriteLecturer reacted:
Love and unity are everything I pray for you guys
user-jr9xh4ki3s wrote:
Wowww my crew are together in Accra... Together we stand .....Eastern region is also waiting
kwesinti3369 said:
Beautiful!!! Keep the unity
Nana_Esi416 wrote:
Akaebenezar for a reason 2024 and beyond it’s heat and elevation for everybody
jnrsark9 said:
The biggest actor in the country
