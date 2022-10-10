Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has witnessed a bountiful harvest of yam from his farm in the Oti Region

The actor-turned-farmer took to social media to announce his bumper harvest, showing off the juicy yams from his farm

His social media post has stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with some criticizing him for hiding the prices

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has experienced great success on his farm. The actor-turned-politician and farmer shared photos of his bumper yam harvest, showing off a truck full of fat, juicy and big yams in his first photo.

John Dumelo witnesses bumper yam harvest Photo Source: @johndumelo

Source: Twitter

In the second photo, John Dumelo held two yams in his hands, showing off the large size of his yams.

He captioned his post;

More harvested yams available!! Pls send me Dm for details. Will give you a good deal.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

This is not the first time John Dumelo has shared photos of his yam harvest. The popular actor has, on two occasions, displayed his harvest, adding the prices of the yam to lure potential buyers. However, he received backlash from netizens for the high cost of the yams.

Fans React To John Dumelo's Bumper Yam Harvest

Netizens were impressed by the size of John Dumelo's yams and likened it to a grasscutter. Others thanked the actor for encouraging the youth to go into farming with his posts.

Eunice Emelia Kafui

Wowwwwww, I just love how you go about this farming business, am motivated ❤️

Btl Godwin Dosko

John Dumelo kudos to you .the yams look like grass cutter

Hajia Fatash Bigtym

I need about 5⃣ five yams please, how do I get them.

Taybath Time

I think it's cheaper this time

Alhaji Saidil Bashari Sultaan

This time you have chosen to give the price privately.

John Dumelo Visits Farm And Eats Aboloo In New Video

In other news, Ghanaian actor John Dumelo gave fans a sneak peek into his life as a hardworking farmer. He shared a video of himself on one of his vast farms, proudly watching as his farmers did the farm work.

John Dumelo was also captured enjoying a delicious meal as he took a break from farm work. He ate the popular Ewe delicacy 'aboloo' with the tiny finger fish called 'one-man thousand.'

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh