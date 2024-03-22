Abraham Attah Grows Huge And Tall, Flaunts Enlarged Biceps In Latest Instagram Photo
- Abraham Attah shared an Instagram photo rocking a sleeveless top and side-pocket pants with his arms folded on his chest
- The actor, who also rocked a rasta hairdo, flaunted his huge biceps, showing how much work he has been putting in at the gym
- Abraham Attah, who became famous as a little boy after playing Agu in the Hollywood film Beast Of No Nation, is all grown up, and in the comments section, many admired his look
Popular Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah, who shot to fame as a child star in the Hollywood film Beast Of No Nation, is all grown up, and his recent Instagram post has amazed many Ghanaians.
The actor shared a photo of himself, looking fit and handsome. Attah was seen rocking a sleeveless top and side-pocket pants, with his arms confidently folded across his chest. His attire revealed his huge biceps, a clear indication of the hard work he has been putting in at the gym.
Adding a touch of style to his look, Abraham Attah sported a rasta hairdo, which complemented his overall appearance. The actor’s transformation from a young boy to a fit and handsome young man has left Ghanaians who watched him grow up in awe.
The comments section of the post was flooded with admiration for the actor’s look. Many people were quick to notice his transformation and could not help but express their admiration for him.
Abraham Attah wins the admiration of Ghanaians
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
uinil_one said:
Abraham my crush. Looking good my man
Rachel_aquah commented:
Ei Agu na you be that? You're looking nice fr
governor_one reacted:
Loving the swag man
Nakeeyat all grown up
Source: YEN.com.gh