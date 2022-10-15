Dancehall music artiste Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has opened up on his riches and revealed some of the properties he has.

According to the On God hitmaker, he is the owner of seven houses at the moment and of them have come from music.

Shatta Wale who revealed this during his latest appearance on Showbiz 360 on TV3 on Friday, October 15, 2022, explained that he has achieved all that because he understands the music business.

Shatta Wale was on TV3 to speak about his upcoming album Photo source: @tv3_ghana

Speaking further, Shatta Wale claimed that he is the only Ghanaian artiste who has been able to charge $100,000 for a show in the country.

“I am the fonly artist in Ghana that has been able to charge $100,000 for a show three times on the row,” he told the host Giovani Caleb in response to a question.

He went on to mention AfroNation, Wildaland, and Cardi B's show in Ghana as some of the shows he charged $100,000. For Wildaland, he stated that he was paid $120,000.

When reminded by Giovani that he failed to perform at Wildaland and Cardi B's concert despite being paid so much, Shatta Wale stated that there were parts of those contracts that were not fulfilled hence his refusal to perform.

See Shatta Wale's video below:

