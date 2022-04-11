A video of Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, together with their daughter in Canada has popped up

They are seen having fun at Canada Wonderland, where McBrown and the daughter engaged in fun activities

The video is coming at a time that McBrown has been rumoured to be pregnant with her second child

Popular and lovable actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has shared a video having fun with her daughter Baby Maxin, and her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

The video was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Baby Maxin TV on YouTube, which is managed by the actress herself.

Captioned “Baby Maxin in Canada Wonderland”, the video shows the fun and thrilling moments the Mensah family had while vacationing in Canada.

A collage of McBrown and family. Photo credit: @maxmens, @iamamamcbrown/Instagram @babymaxintv/Youtube

Source: Instagram

The video captured the moment the family packed their luggage to the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, where Baby Maxin was seen pulling her own luggage along.

While in Canada, the family went from boat cruising, to riding toy horses in the park, McBrown and her family were constantly in joyous mood.

The video is coming at a time McBrown has been widely rumoured to be either pregnant or have had her second child.

McBrown speaks on report that she gave birth

Reports have gone haywire that McBrown is either pregnant or have had her second child.

The actress spoke on the matter but refused to say if she has given birth or she is pregnant.

In that report by YEN.com.gh, McBrown said everyone must be allowed to say what they think, adding that at the right time, the real truth will be known.

I started the process for my second child long ago - McBrown tells Nana Aba Anamoah in video

Meanwhile, despite McBrown failing to say whether she has given birth or not, the actress has confirmed that she has started the process needed for her second baby.

In a new video published by YEN.com.gh, McBrown told Nana Aba Anamoah that she started the procedure long ago.

Asked how many children she wanted to have, McBrown answered “two”.

And asked again if she wanted a boy or girl, McBrown said a boy, but was quick to add that she would be happy if she should have twins or another girl.

The interview was held in November 2021. If Nana Aba's words are to be taken seriously, then she should be pregnant by now.

Source: YEN.com.gh