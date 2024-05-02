Kofi Adoma: Ghanaian Journalist Flaunts Pretty Wife, Enjoys Fun Time With Her In Latest Video
- Kofi Adoma is trending after a video of him having fun with his went viral online
- The broadcast journalist beamed with smiles as he expressed delight that he was driving his wife
- Many people who commented on the video were left in awe over the bond that the journalist shares with his wife
Ghanian journalist Kofi Adoma has left many in awe after a video of him having fun with his wife surfaced online.
The video, shared by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @mrsmiracleadoma, captures the adorable moment when the popular media personality is seen driving his wife.
In a bid to prove that he was a caring and loving husband, Kofi Adoma expressed delight at being behind the wheel.
He then punned the camera to his pretty wife, who was seated at the back as she smiled and waved her hands.
The adorable video, which portrays Kofi Adoma as a loving husband and a family man, had raked in over 800 likes and 64 comments at the time of writing the report.
Watch the video below
Ghanaians comment on the video
Social media users who reacted to the video were left gushing over how much fun Kofi Adomah and his wife were having.
The beautiful chief and her best driver,Koo nie
@ QUEENYANA-1 indicated:
The female king
love is beautiful
sisraks added;
chief driver baako p3
Maame Papabi added:
Kofi I love you you very funny guy
ohemaasafoa
Yoooo Chief driver we head u
Ghaniana man celebrates wife over his success
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man, currently resident in Canada, has made the good things that have come his way since he married his wife.
In a post on TikTok, the young man said t he is now a permanent resident of Canada and the US, which is all thanks to his marriage to his wife, whom he described as a soul helper.
"Years down the line, now a Canadian permanent resident, not just that but also US permanent resident. All these happened when I met my wife, may God locate you with a soul helper."
