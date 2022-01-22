Stevie Wonder's children: Who are the singer's nine children?

Legends are born while some are made, but a few are also born into circumstances that give their pursuit of a legendary status a head start. Thanks to their father's exploits in the music industry, Stevie Wonder's children belong to the last category. Their father has won over 20 grammies and three of these consecutively for his work on three different albums.

Aisha, Kailand, Designer Kai Milla and Singer Stevie Wonder at the Kai Milla Fall 2005 show. Photo: Getty Images For Kai

Source: Getty Images

Stevie Wonder has nine children, born by five different women. Yet, despite the various channels of his fatherhood, he makes sure that his children are never without his attention. Interestingly, most of them look like they got part of their father's creative gene as they are doing great in some of their chosen artistic careers.

Who is Stevie Wonder?

Professionally known as Stevie Wonder, Stevland Hardaway Morris is an American singer, songwriter, musician and record producer. He was born on the 13th of May, 1950. So, how old is Stevie Wonder? This iconic personality is currently 71 years old.

Wonder became blind as a young boy but managed to put that unfortunate event behind him to become one of the world's most influential African American musicians.

Who are Stevie Wonder's kids?

Below is a quick summary of the celebrated multi-talented artist's children. Besides discussion on how the kids came into the world, Stevie Wonder's children's ages are also considered.

1. Aisha

Aisha and her father. Photo: The Asahi Shimbun

Source: Getty Images

Aisha is the first child and the pioneer of Stevie's fatherhood. She is the product of the union between the famous singer and her mother, Yolanda Simmon. The mother was an employee at Stevie's publishing firm. Although the two did not wed legally, Aisha was born on the 2nd of February, 1975, making her 47 years old in 2022.

Aisha was a blessing to her father, who described her as a crucial part of his life and music at that time. She grew up to become a singer and actress in her own right and has featured in some of her dad's songs.

2. Keita

Keita (L) and his family in Calabasas, California. Photo: Randy Shropshire

Source: Getty Images

Keita is the blood brother of Aisha, which means that they share the same father and mother. He was born in 1977, two years after his elder sister's birth. Like his sister, Keita is also a musician and has exciting songs credited to his name. He is also part of his father's musical concerts, tours, and recordings.

Not much is known about him, but it is essential to mention that he was caught in a legal issue after he physically assaulted a woman in the course of an argument. He was later charged for domestic violence but was released after posting a bail of $50,000.

3. Mumtaz

Mumtaz Morris. Photo: @vnaij

Source: Twitter

Mumtaz is a product of the union between Stevie and Melody McCulley. Mumtaz was born in 1983, and he will be 39 years old on 14th October 2022. He makes a living from music like some of his siblings. Mumtaz has eight half-siblings as he is the only child of his mother's relationship with his father.

4. Sophia

Sophia Morris at the Art Deco Surrealist Jazz Ball in celebration of David Christopher Lee and Celeste Thorson's Birthday. Photo: Maury Phillips

Source: Getty Images

Sophia is the second of Stevie Wonder's daughters and a product of her father's affair with a woman whose identity had remained hidden from the public till today. The exact age of this lady is unknown, although she has not let the secrecy surrounding her birth stop her from shining.

She is a philanthropist keen on working with blind people at a young age. In 2020, Sophia showed off a Braille necklace, a product of her works with visually impaired kids. In a way, this is a philanthropic work in honour of her father, who became blind early.

5. Kwame

Kwame and his father on stage. Photo: @TRH_WandC

Source: Twitter

Kwame was born on the 6th of August, 1988, in Sydney, Australia. He is the brother of Sophia Morris, and only their father's identity, Stevie, is known to the public. His mother has remained relatively in the background when it comes to the stories about his parents.

Kwame shares a great bond with his father, and they have appeared on a show, Stevie Wonder vs Wonder Woman. He is also a model and has featured for brands like Vogue. He also dabbles in music for a living, and although he is a celebrity child, Kwame manages to keep a low profile on every sphere.

6. Kailand

Kailand poses with some of his works. Photo: @modelsxhaute

Source: Twitter

Kailand is one of two sons from the relationship between Stevie Wonder and Kai Millard, whom he married in 2000 and divorced in 2012. The boy was born sometime in September 2001, which means that he is 20 years old currently.

Kai got his father's creativity but in a different sphere; instead of singing on stage, Kai walks on stages and runways as a model and is also looking forward to becoming a fashion designer. He modelled for Dior, Fendi, Valentino, Balmain, and Louis Vuitton before establishing his fashion line, known as House of Kom.

Most of Kailand's works are philanthropic, as shown in his apparel contribution to the Black Lives Matter movement.

7. Mandla

Mandla Morris. Photo: @feelingthevibe

Source: Twitter

Mandla is the second son of Kai Millard and Stevie Wonder's relationship. He shares the same birthday as his father since he was also born on the 5th of May, 2005. He is currently 16 years old and making waves on the popular television show Dancing With the Stars.

Like his older brother, Mandla aspires to become a successful fashion designer and has sketches of his own. However, he took a shot at Dancing With the Stars Juniors. The 16-year-old partnered with Brightyn Brems, and together, they came fifth on the show. He is also interested in music.

8. Zaiah

Stevie married his current wife, Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, in 2017, even though they had been together long before then. The union has produced two children, one of which is Zaiah. She was born in 2013, although there is little or no information about her in the media.

9. Nia

Who is Stevie Wonder's ninth child? Nia can be referred to as Stevie's old age seed as she was born when the musician was 64 years old. She was born on the 17th of December, 2014. She is currently seven years old and has eight older siblings, seven of whom are her half-siblings.

Many thought Stevie Wonder's triplets were around the corner when her mother was pregnant. However, the rich musician who rarely courts media paparazzi took time out to refute these claims in a light-hearted joke.

How many wives has Stevie Wonder had?

The famous Grammy awards winning musician and instrumentalist has been with several women. However, he officially married only three of them, including his current wife, Tomeeka Robyn Bracy.

Syreeta Wright is the first among Stevie Wonder's spouses. The two married for about 18 months, between 1970 and 1972, although the union was devoid of any offspring.

Karen 'Kai' Millard Morris was the second official Mrs Morris, and they married for about 11 years before divorcing. Unfortunately, their divorce was expensive and sparked plenty of media controversies. The musician filed for the divorce and was required to meet several requirements before being granted his wish to have joint custody of their kids, Kai and Mandla.

Tomeeka came into the picture after the divorce, and the two have been married for at least four years.

How many baby mothers does Stevie Wonder have?

The legendary musician fathered nine children with five different women, and three of those were just baby mamas. He never married Yolanda Simmons, Melody McCulley, and another woman whose identity has been kept a secret from the media.

Stevie Wonder's children have taken after their father one way or the other. Nevertheless, being the supportive father he is, the musician has not denied them his support. From Aisha to Nia, you can only imagine how these kids will try to walk in their father's shoes or create a whole new path for themselves.

