150+ beautiful Vietnamese names for girls with meanings
The Vietnamese culture is among the richest in the world, with an extensive collection of beautiful baby names. Most Vietnamese names for girls are derived from nature, e.g. animals, flowers, etc. Morality and spirituality have also inspired some names. New parents have hundreds of options to choose from for their little princesses.
Getting a name for your baby is a daunting task because it will be part of its identity for the rest of her life. The best Vietnamese names for girls embody a rich sense of morality and belongingness.
Vietnamese names for girls and their meanings
Before deciding the name to give your little princess, it is advisable to research and understand its meaning.
Always remember names are powerful and shape who we become in adulthood. Below is a list of Vietnamese female names you should consider for your little girl and their meanings.
Female Vietnamese names starting with the letters A-C
Did you know Vietnamese people care deeply about how friends, family and colleagues perceive them? Therefore, it is important to choose names with a positive meaning. Below is a list of fantastic female Vietnamese names starting with the first three letters of the alphabet.
- A’nh: Ray of light
- Ai': Beloved
- Am: Female moon or female associated with the moon
- An: Peace
- Anh: Wise or intelligent
- Am: Lunar
- An Dung: Peaceful hero
- Âu Co: The fairy princess who was the Great Mother of Vietnam
- Bach: The mountain tree
- Bao: Protection
- Bê: Doll
- Be': Baby
- Bian: Private or secretive
- Bi'ch: Jade
- Binh: Calm and peaceful
- C’ng: Skillful or industrious
- Ca: The eldest or the first
- Cadeo: A daughter who could be a songstress
- Cais: A person who rejoices
- Cam: A little girl that emanates warmth/ mountain sunset
- Canh: Scenery
- Cha^u: Pearls
- Chi: A tree branch or twig
- Cai: Girlish
- Cais: Always happy
- Co^ng: Skillful and industrious
- Cuc: Chrysanthemum
- Cuong: Healthy and flourishing
- Çu Co: Fairy princess who was the Great Mother of Vietnam
Names of Vietnamese women starting with the letters D-J
Below are nice female Vietnamese names starting with the letters D to J. These names have positive meanings.
- Da'o: Peach blossom flower
- Dang: Valuable
- Den: The black lady who protects people from danger and illness
- Dep: Beautiful
- Diêp: Tree with red leaves
- Diệu: Mysterious, subtle, and exquisite
- Diu: Gentle, tender, and mellow
- Do’an Vien: Happy reunion
- Duyen: Amiable or graceful woman
- Dông: Winter
- Dung: Beautiful and courageous
- Gia: Excellent
- Gian: Gift from God
- Giang: Fresh and flowing or river
- Ha: Flowing river
- Hai: Living ocean or sea
- Han: Faithful and moral
- Ha’ng: Angel in the full moon
- Hằng: Lady
- Hanh: Gorgeous and honest
- Hanh Phu’c: Blessing from above and happiness
- Hie’n: Nice and quiet
- Huyen: Jet black
- Hoa: A type of flower
- Hong: Pink rose
- Hong Hanh: Apricot blossom
- Hue: Lily
- Huệ: Bright and intelligent
- Hung: Hero
- Huong: Flower perfume
- Huyê`n: Having a reflective black colour
- Hwa: Flower
- Hy’unh: Yellow
Female names in Vietnam starting with the letters K and L
An interesting fact about people from Vietnam is they are not confrontational. You will rarely see violent outbursts in this country. Below is a list of amazing female Vietnamese names starting with the letters K and L.
- Kiêu: Lovely and graceful
- Ke’t Nien: A year of unity
- Kie’u: Graceful or beloved
- Kim: Gold or golden
- Kim Cuc: Yellow chrysanthemum
- Kim-Ly: Golden Lion
- Khanh: Precious stone
- Kho: The goddess of the marketplace
- Khuyen: Wise
- Lam: Jungle or dense forest
- Lan: Orchid or magnolia
- Lang: Sweet potato
- La’nh: Gentle
- Lanh: Peaceful and joyous
- Lap: Independent woman
- Lê: Pear
- Le: Shy and humble
- Liên: Lotus (the national flower)
- Liêu: The willow tree
- Liêu Hanh: Goddess of the sky and lightning
- Linh: Kind spirited
- Liu Hanh: Goddess of the sky and lightning
- Loan: A mythical lucky bird from the Chinese
- Long: Dragon
- Ly: Lion
Female Vietnamese names starting with the letters M-P
Did you know that after name and nationality, age is one of the first questions you will be asked in Vietnam? Check out these amazing names starting with the letters M to P.
- Mai: Cherry blossom
- Mat Ga Trong: Sun goddess
- Minh: Smart person
- My~: Pretty or beautiful
- My-Duyen: Pretty or beautiful
- Mychau: Fantastic or great
- Nam Ha: South River
- Ngo.c Bich: Sapphire jade
- Ngoc: Jade or precious stone
- Ngon: Understanding
- Ngo^n: One with good, soft, and nice communication skills
- Nguyen: To sleep
- Nguyêt: Goddess of the moon or the moon
- Nhat: To shine or the sun
- Nhu: Gentle and peaceful like a calming wave
- Nhung: Velvety
- Nu: Beautiful girl
- O’ng: Rose pink
- Oanh: A type of a bird
- Phong: The wind
- Phuong: Phoenix (one of the four sacred creatures)
- Ping: Peace
Vietnamese names starting with the letters Q-T
Check out this list of female Vietnamese names starting with the letters Q to T and their meanings.
- Qui: Turtle
- Qu'y: Precious
- Quoc: Nation or country
- Quyêe^ n: A kind of bird
- Sang: A noble person
- Sangh: Belonging to the upper class
- Sen: Lotus or a symbol of purity
- Suong: White and pure
- Tai: Gifted or affluent
- Ta^m: Heart
- Tha’m: Discreet grace
- Tham: An elegant and distinct woman
- Thanh: Bright, sunny, light, or pleasing to the ear
- Thanh Ha: Teal river
- Thao: Grass or a sweet and nice person
- Thi: Poem or verse
- Thien: Heavenly
- Tho: A woman with a long life
- Thoai: Goddess of water
- Thu: Autumn or poem
- Thuong: One who loves tenderly
- Thuong Ngàn: Goddess of the forests, agriculture, cooking, and childbirth
- Thom: Sweet-smelling
- Thuy: Pussycat willow. Also means friendly and gentle
- Tiên: Fairy, spirit, or angel
- Trang: Intelligent or serious person
- Trang Chim: Moon goddess or moon swan
- Trieu: A tide or a small wave
- Trinh: One who is pure and virtuous
- Truc: Wish or bamboo
- Trung Nhi: Sister to Trung Trac (the sisters rebelled against the Chinese around AD 39 and are folk heroines)
- Trung Trac: Sister to Trung Nhi. She led the rebellion against the Chinese
- Tu: Luxurious, elegant, and outstanding
- Tuyˆn: Ray
- Tuyen: Angel and is a variation of the name Tien
- Tuye’n: Line or ray
- Tuyet: Snow white
Vietnamese names starting with the letters X-Z
Below are amazing names to choose from. They start with the last three letters of the alphabet.
- Xu: The goddess who protects refugees
- Ut: Last
- Xuân: Spring
- Vân: Cloud
- Viê't: To write
- Vinh: Magnificence or glory
- Yê'n: A swallow (bird)
- Yên: Peace or safety
What is the most popular Vietnamese girl name?
Linh is the number one name for girls in Vietnam.
Why do Vietnamese people have 3 names?
In Vietnamese culture, names are traditionally patrilineal. Children inherit their father's family name at birth. They also get a middle name written between the person's family name and the given name.
Is Mai a Vietnamese name?
Yes, Mai is a Vietnamese girl name. It means cherry blossom.
There are many Vietnamese names for girls to choose from for new or soon-to-be parents. The options you pick should have a positive meaning.
