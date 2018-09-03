150+ beautiful Vietnamese names for girls with meanings

The Vietnamese culture is among the richest in the world, with an extensive collection of beautiful baby names. Most Vietnamese names for girls are derived from nature, e.g. animals, flowers, etc. Morality and spirituality have also inspired some names. New parents have hundreds of options to choose from for their little princesses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A little girl in a pink dress and beautiful hair bow. Photo: pexels.com, @Eman Genatilan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Getting a name for your baby is a daunting task because it will be part of its identity for the rest of her life. The best Vietnamese names for girls embody a rich sense of morality and belongingness.

Vietnamese names for girls and their meanings

Before deciding the name to give your little princess, it is advisable to research and understand its meaning.

Always remember names are powerful and shape who we become in adulthood. Below is a list of Vietnamese female names you should consider for your little girl and their meanings.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Female Vietnamese names starting with the letters A-C

Did you know Vietnamese people care deeply about how friends, family and colleagues perceive them? Therefore, it is important to choose names with a positive meaning. Below is a list of fantastic female Vietnamese names starting with the first three letters of the alphabet.

A’nh: Ray of light

Ray of light Ai': Beloved

Beloved Am: Female moon or female associated with the moon

Female moon or female associated with the moon An: Peace

Peace Anh: Wise or intelligent

Wise or intelligent Am: Lunar

Lunar An Dung: Peaceful hero

Peaceful hero Âu Co: The fairy princess who was the Great Mother of Vietnam

The fairy princess who was the Great Mother of Vietnam Bach: The mountain tree

The mountain tree Bao: Protection

Protection Bê: Doll

Doll Be': Baby

Baby Bian: Private or secretive

Private or secretive Bi'ch: Jade

Jade Binh: Calm and peaceful

Calm and peaceful C’ng: Skillful or industrious

Skillful or industrious Ca: The eldest or the first

The eldest or the first Cadeo: A daughter who could be a songstress

A daughter who could be a songstress Cais: A person who rejoices

A person who rejoices Cam: A little girl that emanates warmth/ mountain sunset

A little girl that emanates warmth/ mountain sunset Canh: Scenery

Scenery Cha^u: Pearls

Pearls Chi: A tree branch or twig

A tree branch or twig Cai: Girlish

Girlish Cais: Always happy

Always happy Co^ng: Skillful and industrious

Skillful and industrious Cuc: Chrysanthemum

Chrysanthemum Cuong: Healthy and flourishing

Healthy and flourishing Çu Co: Fairy princess who was the Great Mother of Vietnam

Names of Vietnamese women starting with the letters D-J

A little girl blow*ng bubbles. Photo: pexels.com, @Tuan PM (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Below are nice female Vietnamese names starting with the letters D to J. These names have positive meanings.

Da'o: Peach blossom flower

Peach blossom flower Dang: Valuable

Valuable Den: The black lady who protects people from danger and illness

The black lady who protects people from danger and illness Dep: Beautiful

Beautiful Diêp: Tree with red leaves

Tree with red leaves Diệu: Mysterious, subtle, and exquisite

Mysterious, subtle, and exquisite Diu: Gentle, tender, and mellow

Gentle, tender, and mellow Do’an Vien: Happy reunion

Happy reunion Duyen: Amiable or graceful woman

Amiable or graceful woman Dông: Winter

Winter Dung: Beautiful and courageous

Beautiful and courageous Gia: Excellent

Excellent Gian: Gift from God

Gift from God Giang: Fresh and flowing or river

Fresh and flowing or river Ha: Flowing river

Flowing river Hai: Living ocean or sea

Living ocean or sea Han: Faithful and moral

Faithful and moral Ha’ng: Angel in the full moon

Angel in the full moon Hằng: Lady

Lady Hanh: Gorgeous and honest

Gorgeous and honest Hanh Phu’c: Blessing from above and happiness

Blessing from above and happiness Hie’n: Nice and quiet

Nice and quiet Huyen: Jet black

Jet black Hoa: A type of flower

A type of flower Hong: Pink rose

Pink rose Hong Hanh: Apricot blossom

Apricot blossom Hue: Lily

Lily Huệ: Bright and intelligent

Bright and intelligent Hung: Hero

Hero Huong: Flower perfume

Flower perfume Huyê`n: Having a reflective black colour

Having a reflective black colour Hwa: Flower

Flower Hy’unh: Yellow

Female names in Vietnam starting with the letters K and L

A little baby sitting beside a teddy bear. Photo: pexels.com, @Singkham (modified by author)

Source: UGC

An interesting fact about people from Vietnam is they are not confrontational. You will rarely see violent outbursts in this country. Below is a list of amazing female Vietnamese names starting with the letters K and L.

Kiêu: Lovely and graceful

Lovely and graceful Ke’t Nien: A year of unity

A year of unity Kie’u: Graceful or beloved

Graceful or beloved Kim: Gold or golden

Gold or golden Kim Cuc: Yellow chrysanthemum

Yellow chrysanthemum Kim-Ly: Golden Lion

Golden Lion Khanh: Precious stone

Precious stone Kho: The goddess of the marketplace

The goddess of the marketplace Khuyen: Wise

Wise Lam: Jungle or dense forest

Jungle or dense forest Lan: Orchid or magnolia

Orchid or magnolia Lang: Sweet potato

Sweet potato La’nh: Gentle

Gentle Lanh: Peaceful and joyous

Peaceful and joyous Lap: Independent woman

Independent woman Lê: Pear

Pear Le: Shy and humble

Shy and humble Liên: Lotus (the national flower)

Lotus (the national flower) Liêu: The willow tree

The willow tree Liêu Hanh: Goddess of the sky and lightning

Goddess of the sky and lightning Linh: Kind spirited

Kind spirited Liu Hanh: Goddess of the sky and lightning

Goddess of the sky and lightning Loan: A mythical lucky bird from the Chinese

A mythical lucky bird from the Chinese Long: Dragon

Dragon Ly: Lion

Female Vietnamese names starting with the letters M-P

A girl enjoying a lollipop. Photo: pexels.com, @lam loi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did you know that after name and nationality, age is one of the first questions you will be asked in Vietnam? Check out these amazing names starting with the letters M to P.

Mai: Cherry blossom

Cherry blossom Mat Ga Trong: Sun goddess

Sun goddess Minh: Smart person

Smart person My~: Pretty or beautiful

Pretty or beautiful My-Duyen: Pretty or beautiful

Pretty or beautiful Mychau: Fantastic or great

Fantastic or great Nam Ha: South River

South River Ngo.c Bich: Sapphire jade

Sapphire jade Ngoc: Jade or precious stone

Jade or precious stone Ngon: Understanding

Understanding Ngo^n: One with good, soft, and nice communication skills

One with good, soft, and nice communication skills Nguyen: To sleep

To sleep Nguyêt: Goddess of the moon or the moon

Goddess of the moon or the moon Nhat: To shine or the sun

To shine or the sun Nhu: Gentle and peaceful like a calming wave

Gentle and peaceful like a calming wave Nhung: Velvety

Velvety Nu: Beautiful girl

Beautiful girl O’ng: Rose pink

Rose pink Oanh: A type of a bird

A type of a bird Phong: The wind

The wind Phuong: Phoenix (one of the four sacred creatures)

Phoenix (one of the four sacred creatures) Ping: Peace

Vietnamese names starting with the letters Q-T

A little girl laughing. Photo: pexels.com, @Migs Reyes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Check out this list of female Vietnamese names starting with the letters Q to T and their meanings.

Qui: Turtle

Turtle Qu'y: Precious

Precious Quoc: Nation or country

Nation or country Quyêe^ n: A kind of bird

A kind of bird Sang: A noble person

A noble person Sangh: Belonging to the upper class

Belonging to the upper class Sen: Lotus or a symbol of purity

Lotus or a symbol of purity Suong: White and pure

White and pure Tai: Gifted or affluent

Gifted or affluent Ta^m: Heart

Heart Tha’m: Discreet grace

Discreet grace Tham: An elegant and distinct woman

An elegant and distinct woman Thanh: Bright, sunny, light, or pleasing to the ear

Bright, sunny, light, or pleasing to the ear Thanh Ha: Teal river

Teal river Thao: Grass or a sweet and nice person

Grass or a sweet and nice person Thi: Poem or verse

Poem or verse Thien: Heavenly

Heavenly Tho: A woman with a long life

A woman with a long life Thoai: Goddess of water

Goddess of water Thu: Autumn or poem

Autumn or poem Thuong: One who loves tenderly

One who loves tenderly Thuong Ngàn: Goddess of the forests, agriculture, cooking, and childbirth

Goddess of the forests, agriculture, cooking, and childbirth Thom: Sweet-smelling

Sweet-smelling Thuy: Pussycat willow. Also means friendly and gentle

Pussycat willow. Also means friendly and gentle Tiên: Fairy, spirit, or angel

Fairy, spirit, or angel Trang: Intelligent or serious person

Intelligent or serious person Trang Chim: Moon goddess or moon swan

Moon goddess or moon swan Trieu: A tide or a small wave

A tide or a small wave Trinh: One who is pure and virtuous

One who is pure and virtuous Truc: Wish or bamboo

Wish or bamboo Trung Nhi: Sister to Trung Trac (the sisters rebelled against the Chinese around AD 39 and are folk heroines)

Sister to Trung Trac (the sisters rebelled against the Chinese around AD 39 and are folk heroines) Trung Trac: Sister to Trung Nhi. She led the rebellion against the Chinese

Sister to Trung Nhi. She led the rebellion against the Chinese Tu: Luxurious, elegant, and outstanding

Luxurious, elegant, and outstanding Tuyˆn: Ray

Ray Tuyen: Angel and is a variation of the name Tien

Angel and is a variation of the name Tien Tuye’n: Line or ray

Line or ray Tuyet: Snow white

Vietnamese names starting with the letters X-Z

A little girl in a floral dress. Photo: pexels.com, @THIS IS ZUN (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Below are amazing names to choose from. They start with the last three letters of the alphabet.

Xu: The goddess who protects refugees

The goddess who protects refugees Ut: Last

Last Xuân: Spring

Spring Vân: Cloud

Cloud Viê't: To write

To write Vinh: Magnificence or glory

Magnificence or glory Yê'n: A swallow (bird)

A swallow (bird) Yên: Peace or safety

What is the most popular Vietnamese girl name?

Linh is the number one name for girls in Vietnam.

Why do Vietnamese people have 3 names?

In Vietnamese culture, names are traditionally patrilineal. Children inherit their father's family name at birth. They also get a middle name written between the person's family name and the given name.

Is Mai a Vietnamese name?

Yes, Mai is a Vietnamese girl name. It means cherry blossom.

There are many Vietnamese names for girls to choose from for new or soon-to-be parents. The options you pick should have a positive meaning.

READ ALSO: 20 crazy quotes from the Bible from various passages that you likely never knew about

Yen.com.gh recently published 20 crazy Bible quotes from various passages you probably never knew. Christians follow the principles written in the Good Book, which are believed to be inspired by God.

Certain people, appointed by God, wrote various books of the Bible. Interestingly, some books contain crazy quotes that may shock you and make you wonder what God said or meant.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh