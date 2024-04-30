Maame Serwaa, the wife of Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Lil Win, shared a video of herself singing and dancing while showing off $100 notes

Maame Serwaa, who is now an American citizen, took to a street in the US to record the viral video

Many people asked for financial aid, while others were unhappy with the gesture

Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, showed how rich she was when she took to social media to share a video of her flaunting money.

Lil Win and his wife Maame Serwaa in photos. Image Credit: @ohemaaprettygold and @officiallilwin

Lil Win's wife flaunted money in TikTok video

Maame Serwaa took to her official TikTok account, @ohemaaprettygold, to share a video of her flaunting $100 notes. She was singing a song in Twi while dancing and showing off the money.

Lil Win's wife, who is located in the US and who recently received her American citizenship, was standing in the middle of a street in the US, where the video was recorded.

Maame Serwaa was dressed casually. She wore a pair of blue jeans with the ends tattered, paired it with a lemon-green top and black leather jacket.

She wore sandals, no makeup, and accessorised her look by carrying a metallic gold mini bag. She let her black wig hang over her shoulders.

Below is a video of Maame Serwaa showing off dollar notes.

Reactions to the video of Maame Serwaa flaunting money

Many people took to the comment section of the video to ask for financial aid from Maame Serwaa. Others were also unhappy about her showing off her money on social media.

Below are the diverse opinions from Ghanaians on TikTok:

HB✏️✏️ said:

I need help associationfuo loading

Deborah said:

they will show u the money, if u ask they will not give u

Yhaar Bbylast❤️ said:

1st Lady too foineGod bless you always

afia27 said:

Who advised her to be showing money on social media ? She better be careful.

gifty_eyram_gh_beautyqueen said:

So what is she trying to prove... So if everyone in America want to flaunt our stacks then what.. girl relax waii..

akosua_nokturnal said:

Those commenting negatively nno, may God bless you with a man as your husband and flaunt whatever you wanna flaunt. Let people be!!! It’s her life and her husband whether lame or nkurasesem, she’s happy.

Below is another video of Maame Serwaa flaunting money.

Lil Win flaunted branded A Country Called Ghana Mercedes Benz

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win flaunted a branded A Country Called Ghana Mercedes Benz ahead of the premiere of the movie.

In a video, he encouraged people to come and support him at the movie premiere on May 17, 2024, at the National Theatre in Accra.

Many people applauded him for constantly promoting his movie, while others talked about the huge investments he had made.

