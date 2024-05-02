A Ghanaian woman has celebrated her husband for surprising her on her birthday

The lady, identified as Rasheeda, fervently prayed for her husband after he gifted her bundles of cash, cake and an iPhone

Netizens who chanced on the video praised her husband for making his wife happy on her day

A beautiful Ghanaian woman has expressed joy after her husband surprised her on her birthday.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the woman was gifted five bundles of GH₵10 notes, a cake, a bottle of champagne and a new iPhone.

To show her appreciation, the overly excited woman, identified as Rsheeda, showered prayers on her husband, his life and his business.

"May God give you good health, and long life, and grant you all your heart desires. May he protect you from shaytan (devil) - woman, man, family and friends. let no shaytan come between us. God bless you, and may he replenish whenever you take the money to buy me these gifts. God bless you abundantly," she prayed.

Ghanaians on social media praise her husband

Some Ghanaians on social media who came across the video shared on the TikTok page of the lady's husband (@bigbwoycoolio1) praised him for his thoughtfulness.

The video had raked in over 9k likes and 235 comments at the time of filing this report.

Some of the comments are compiled below:

HAJIAHUBBY commented:

"so where do you girls get this type of guys because ahyyy , wish you a happy life."

MizNihad Golda also commented:

"My man don’t know dis all he knows is to be insulting my forehead up n down."

Florence Nyarko said:

"At this point dea we can pray more than a pastor mpo."

PresidentialRukky also said:

"Amin. Happy Birthday wifey."

Baby Naa had this to say:

"you people are raising the bar for us."

