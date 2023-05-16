Old videos of Ghanaian influencer Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia 4 Reall advising young ladies has surfaced after her arrest

In the videos, she stated that she had always been a hardworking business lady and had businesses which she barely put on social media

She added that she began with a small amount of money which was a gift and some support from her father which she later invested into her businesses

Old videos of Ghanaian socialite and self-proclaimed businesswoman Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Haji 4Reall, have surfaced after her romance scam saga which has led to her arrest began to trend.

In the old trending videos, the socialite and influencer was asked by some popular Ghanaian bloggers, including Zionfelix about how she made her money since she had not been seen in any form of business.

She explained that she had received some funds from her father to start a business of her own which she has been thriving at for some years now.

She added that since she studied fashion, she has been into kids and adult clothing which has been doing very well along with her other businesses which she refuses to put on social media.

Watch some old videos of Hajia 4Reall's interviews below

Hajia 4Reall made some profound statements in various interviews. Some of them have been cited below:

I am a businesswoman. In this life, you reap what you sow. Whatever you set your mind to do, put your prayers first and work hard, especially the ladies, work hard. So that they will not come and tell you that you are spending any man's money, so that no man can sit on your happiness as well.

Ever since I started growing, I have always been a business-minded person and I have got some support from my dad. I get out there and do a lot of businesses. I am into clothing, you know I did fashion. There are many businesses I have but do not put on social media except the ones I am passionate about like singing, fashion and entertainment.

Hajia 4Reall's lawyer speaks about her case

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that for the first time since the news about her arrest broke, Adam Cortez, the attorney defending Hajia4Reall in her alleged romance fraud lawsuit in the US, has spoken.

He said that Hajia4Reall has been accused of defrauding six people and faces up to 20 years in prison if proven guilty. Mr Cortez is convinced they will win the case when it is finally completed.

