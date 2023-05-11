A 25-year-old Ghanaian lady called Odamea Amoako has inspired many with her extraordinary story

Odamea graduated with a bachelor's degree in Pharmacy in 2018 and proceeded to practise for a year

However, she decided to go back to her childhood dream of becoming a lawyer and got enrolled at Mountcrest University College

Odamea Amoako, a brilliant 25-year-old Ghanaian lady, has shared her inspirational story of quitting the prestigious Pharmacy profession to pursue another esteemed career path in Law.

On , the young Ghanaian achiever revealed that studying Law was her childhood dream, but she pursued science and Pharmacy.

However, after successfully graduating from the science programme, Odamea did not get the fulfilment she sought in the science profession, which made her decide to switch.

"I realized that pharmacy was not my calling. There were times when I struggled to dress up and go to work because it was just not exciting to me anymore. I knew I needed to find something that would reignite my passion and allow me to fulfil my childhood dream of becoming a lawyer," she recalls.

Odamea Amoako's educational background

Odamea graduated from Central University with a bachelor's degree in Pharmacy in 2018. She gained admission to study Law at Mountcrest University College, Kanda, in 2022.

Odamea Amoako's advice to people looking to switch careers

When asked what she would tell anyone considering switching careers like her, Odamea said they must consider their passion and long-term goals.

"Once you've decided on a new specialty, do your research and learn as much as you can about it. Talk to people working in this field and ask them about their experiences and what they wish they knew when they started in this field. This provides valuable insight and allows you to make informed decisions about the future," she told YEN.com.gh.

