Adam Cortez, the lawyer representing Hajia 4Reall in her alleged romance scam case in the US has spoken for the first time after the news broke

He revealed that Hajia 4Reall had allegedly scammed 6 persons in her scheme and would face up to 20 years imprisonment if found guilty

Mr Cortez is confident that they would emerge victors when the case is officially over

Adam Cortez, the lawyer representing Hajia 4Reall in her alleged romance scam case in the US, has officially made his first public statement.

He revealed that six persons had alleged to fallen victim to the reported scam, however, only one of them claimed to have handled the situation with the Ghanaian internet sensation.

Hajia 4Reall's lawyer speaks

This comes after reports indicated that she had been extradited from the UK to the US for allegedly defrauding elderly, single American men and women of $2 million in a romance scam.

The United States Attorney’s Office stated that she is being prosecuted for her involvement in a series of romance scams and laundering the funds.

She also faces up to 20 years imprisonment if found guilty. However, Adam Cortez seems confident of beating some of the charges.

“At this time all we know is that there are six alleged victims and only two dealt with a woman, and only one of them claims that he dealt with Ms. Montrage,” he said.

Hajia 4Reall extradited from the UK to the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia 4Reall has been extradited from the UK to the US for allegedly engaging in romance scams.

A statement from the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York stated that she reportedly scammed one of her victims with a fake marriage.

She allegedly sent the victim a tribal marriage certificate purporting to show they were married in Ghana and took $89,000.

Below is a portion of the statement:

“As to one victim, MONTRAGE used her real name and spoke to the victim several times by phone. MONTRAGE sent the victim a tribal marriage certificate purporting to show that MONTRAGE and the victim had been married in Ghana,” the US Attorney’s Office said on its website.

“The victim sent MONTRAGE approximately 82 wire transfers totalling approximately $89,000 to purportedly help with costs associated with MONTRAGE’s father’s farm in Ghana.

“In total, MONTRAGE controlled bank accounts that received over $2 million in fraudulent funds from the Enterprise.”

