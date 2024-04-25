GHone TV star Serwaa Amihere has stolen the spotlight with her sincere apology about an embarrassing video involving her and businessman Henry Fitz

Her candid statement sought forgiveness from her family, her loved ones, and the brands she represents

YEN.com.gh has selected the most recent stunning pictures showcasing the media star donning breathtaking ensembles

GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere has dominated social media trends following her apology for an embarrassing video about her and businessman Henry Fitz.

On Wednesday, April 24, the presenter issued a statement seeking forgiveness from her family, her loved ones, and the brands she represents for causing them public embarrassment.

Serwaa Amihere stuns in recent photos. Photo credit: serwaaamihere.

Before the public apology, she had set the abuzz with a series of stunning photos in glamorous outfits, including designer bags. The presenter posted eye-catching photos on Instagram showcasing her breathtaking ensembles.

In one of the images, she rocked a red outfit with a flower-themed piece attached to the luxurious outfit.

Elsewhere on Instagram, Amihere showcased her confidence in a black outfit alongside a designer bag and heels.

YEN.com.gh has selected several snaps of the media star rocking bedazzling ensembles for the gram.

Serwaa Amihere highlights the beauty of her outfit and makeup. Her smile, grace, and charm were captured in the picture below:

The GHOne TV star ruled the gram in a glamorous ensemble. Her signature pose dominated the moment in the photo below:

Serwaa Amihere stuns in the breathtaking outfit. The media celebrity beamed with grit, style, and grace for the camera in the snap below:

Throwback video of Serwaa Amihere reading news goes viral

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated media personality Serwaa Amihere shared a video of her early days as a broadcast journalist.

The video, which shows a young Serwaa reading the news on live television for the first time, sparked reactions from Ghanaians. In the video, the youthful Serwaa looks noticeably slimmer as she nervously reads the news. In the comments section, Serwaa's transformation becomes a subject of discussion.

Many people are astonished at the remarkable changes the media personality has undergone, both physically and in her career trajectory.

