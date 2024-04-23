Nadia Buari, in a video, spoke Arabic and had many of her fans and followers enquiring if she was a practising Muslim

The Ghanaian actress comes from a Muslim background, with her father baring the title Alhaji and her mother also baring the title Hajia

However, it has never been clear if Nadia was an active member of the Islamic faith

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buar, in a video, was seen speaking fluent Arabic, leaving many of her fans and followers intrigued, leading to questions about her religious affiliation.

Ghanaian Actress Nadia Buari Photo Source: iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Born to parents who are well-respected members of the Islamic community, with her father, Sidiku Buari, bearing the title Alhaji, and her mother, Caddy Buari, Hajia, Nadia's Muslim background is well-known. However, the extent of her personal involvement in the faith has never been explicitly clear to the general public.

The video, which showed Nadia's impressive command of Arabic, has fueled a lot of curiosity as fans are now wondering if the talented actress is a practising Muslim. Her Nigerian following especially was particularly surprised and shared how impressed they were to see her speaking Arabic.

Nadia Buari sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sanusidabo commented:

like seriously is she a muslim or is she vibing the sound,,omo am confuse

amarachijuliet nnann reacted:

I don't understand the Habibi its fidunia vulaha abeg someone should explain it to me please

Razak Marvelous wrote:

You bear the name but am not sure you’re praying and you have a beautiful name in Islam ☪️

BARRISTER said:

plz am confused is she a Muslim?

amarachijuliet nnann reacted:

I don't understand the Habibi its fidunia vulaha abeg someone should explain it to me please

Nadia Buari drinks Asaana

In another story, Nadia Buari, in a video, bought Asaana by the roadside and drank it happily, much to the delight of her fans.

The actress said it was the first time she was drinking the local drink and said that it was very nice.

Roselyn Ngissah, a fellow actress and friend of Nadia, took a video of the moment and shared it on her Instagram page.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh