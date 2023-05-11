On the TikTok handle @kwadwoisaac38, a Ghanaian man was captured pronouncing a curse on his girlfriend

According to him, he had taken care of the egg seller to the point of sending her to school, but now she wants another man

He also added that the girl's parents are in support of her, and he wants the gods to deal with all of them

A young man in Ghana has pronounced a curse on his girlfriend, who he alleged broke up with him after he took great care of her and even sponsored her to further her education.

In a video on the TikTok handle @kwadwoisaac38, the gentleman who was seen pronouncing curses with some schnapps and eggs suggested the lady's name was Maame Yaa, and she was an egg seller when they both met.

According to him, the parents of the lady in question, particularly the father, are now claiming he never supported the lady to return to school, and her calibre is above his level.

"Nana, if it's true that I met her and took care of her through school, and now she is going for another man while her parents are denying all I did for them, then deal with them," he said.

Ghanaians react to the video of the man cursing his girlfriend

The video has generated a buzz on social media with some interesting comments that can be seen below:

Jones General added:

Aaa this guy paaa , but there are several ladies , just go get another one , let the money go !! Killing ain’t the way

Rev. Dr Mama Pat stated:

bro all the gods hv relocated for greener pastures o, galamsey spoil their homes all

Joel G indicated:

Always been saying marriage is not guaranteed, 90 percent of all divorces are initiated by women

Jeffrey Kofi Okyere mentioned:

my brother dis hapend to me,de family of de lady said I was a taxi driver but now I'm enjoying life in American whils dey ar stil in zero.forget them

GH girl curses boy over heartbreak in serious video

In a similar story, after experiencing a breakup with her partner, a young Ghanaian woman who looks to be in her teens was seen in a video cursing him.

The woman, identified as Kasandra Maame Afua Gyasiwaa Dougan, informed the young man that he would never be able to get married or advance in life in a video that YEN.com.gh saw on the Factsandtruths_official Instagram account.

Although she was confident in her spell, she indicated that her name should be altered if the gentleman ever sees improvement in his life. It is unclear exactly what she intends to do to him.

