Otumfuo Nana, who acted in Kumawood films back in Ghana, is seemingly living a better life as a security guard abroad

In several videos and photos shared on his TikTok page, the former Kumawwod star looked more fresh, healthy and dapper

The actor, who has been missing from the Kumawood movie scene for a long time, recently revealed that he was working overseas

Ghanaian actor Otumfuo Nana, who was a well-known figure in the Kumawood film industry in Ghana, is now living life overseas.

Recently, he revealed that he has been working as a security guard abroad. The revelation has been met with mixed reactions from many Ghanaians.

However, a quick look at the actor's TikTok page shows that Otumfuo is even doing better in his new environment. Otumfuo Nana has been sharing videos and photos of his life abroad, and the transformation impressed many Ghanaians who supported his choice. Some were, however, sad as they felt his switch showed how poor the movie industry was in Ghana.

In the videos and photos, the former Kumawood star looks fresh, healthy, and dapper. Supporters of the actor's decision argued that the job paid better than even some prestigious jobs in Ghana. In one of the videos on his page, the actor flaunted a luxurious car he owned.

Otumfuo Nana sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ɛ said:

Otumfour Nana Ebi nni hc but he go say he get some I check you man

Kojo-93 commented:

I dey feel this young man pass …u look good bro

EMPEROR reacted:

Abroad is good but wen u get dere I don't tink dats all..

Life's Of Frass Rg commented:

Herh this guy be my man ooo for the movie industry the way he Dey lie the girls ern

cool said:

I miss everything about you in movies Otumfour Nana

