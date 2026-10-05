Ghanaian media personality Abena Korkor resurfaced in a new video shared by popular TikTok blogger Lupi Love Kyannel

The mental health advocate had been absent from the public eye for several months following reports of a rehab admission

Fans and followers flooded the comments of the trending video with warm messages welcoming Abena Korkor back

Abena Korkor is back after several months away from the spotlight, and Ghanaians have taken notice.

Abena Korkor returns to social media after months away from the spotlight. Photo source: @missabenakorkor, @lupi_love_kyannel

Source: TikTok

The prominent media personality, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate appeared in a video posted by TikTok blogger Lupi Love Kyannel, looking visibly healthy and in good spirits.

The clip, filmed in a casual selfie style against a plain tiled wall, carries an on-screen caption reading "Showboy's bestie Abena Korkor is back on the screen ✌️😊," signalling her return to public view after an extended absence.

Abena Korkor had been away from the spotlight for several months, with reports linking her disappearance to a period of rehabilitation tied to her long battle with bipolar disorder.

She had previously been seen showcasing erratic behaviours in public in several videos that surfaced towards the end of 2025.

The media personality has been open in the past about her mental health journey, making her re-emergence a moment many of her supporters had been waiting for.

Abena Korkor's return sparks fan excitement

The video, shared by Lupi Love Kyannel, quickly drew attention online, with viewers expressing relief and excitement at seeing Korkor, who was spotted singing Fireboy DML and Asake's 2022 collaboration, Bandana, and showcasing her current state, looking well.

The light-hearted and upbeat tone of the clip added to the warmth of the moment, giving fans their first proper glimpse of her in quite some time.

The TikTok video of Abena Korkor resurfacing in public after her several months of absence is below:

Fan reactions to Abena Korkor's comeback

YEN.com.gh gathered comments from fans responding to Korkor's reappearance online.

Miss Akua wrote:

"She's been missed."

Quajo Richie said:

"Aww, we missed you on the media 😂."

Obaapatina commented:

"She is always welcome."

Brooks asked:

"Is this video recent?"

Veteran actress Rama Brew resurfaces at event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran Ghanaian actress Rama Brew’s appearance at the launch of Revele Creative Academy in Accra, where colleagues including Pascaline Edwards and Gloria Sarfo welcomed her.

After years away from the spotlight, Brew’s emotional reunion with fellow industry figures has stirred nostalgia among Ghanaians who remember her from Home Sweet Home and Ultimate Paradise.

Fans shared heartfelt tributes online, recalling how her performances shaped their childhood memories of Ghanaian television.

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Source: YEN.com.gh