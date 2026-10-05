Lucy Muteke Chivayo shared a cheerful birthday message for her sibling on Facebook hours before the fatal helicopter crash in Marondera

Her post included a Bible verse from Proverbs 9:11 referencing long life, which has taken on a deeper meaning following her death

Lucy and her husband, billionaire Wicknell Chivayo, were among six people who died in the crash on Thursday, August 20

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Lucy Muteke Chivayo, wife of late Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo, has become the subject of widespread online attention after her final Facebook post resurfaced following a fatal helicopter crash.

Wicknell Chivayo’s wife, Lucy Muteke Chivayo’s, final post before the fatal helicopter crash emerges. Image credit: Lucy Muteke Chivayo

Source: Facebook

Hours before tragedy struck on Thursday, 20 August, Lucy posted a warm birthday tribute to her sibling.

The message was simple and joyful, accompanied by a Bible verse from Proverbs 9:11.

"Happy birthday to my womb mate 💙 🎊 Proverbs 9:11," she wrote.

The scripture she chose reads:

"For through wisdom your days will be many, and years will be added to your life."

Chivayo's cheerful message turns tragic significance

What made the post particularly poignant for those who encountered it after the news broke was its ordinary nature.

A celebration of a sibling's birthday, paired with a verse about long life, became Lucy's final known public message before she died.

Lucy and Wicknell Chivayo were among six people killed when the helicopter they were travelling in came down in Marondera, Zimbabwe.

Wicknell Chivayo was a prominent figure in Zimbabwe, widely recognised for his flamboyant lifestyle and significant business dealings.

His death, alongside that of his wife, has generated considerable conversation across the country and beyond.

Wicknell's final post also draws attention

The resurfacing of Lucy's birthday tribute has also prompted people to revisit Wicknell's own final social media activity.

Shortly before the crash, he reportedly published a lengthy post titled "Appreciating Relationships Built Over Decades… Saved the Best for Last," in which he reflected on legal professionals who had stood by him throughout his career.

The reflective and grateful tone of that message has since led many followers to view it differently in the context of his passing.

Together, the couple's final posts have become a focal point for those mourning their deaths, serving as an unexpected window into their last hours before the crash.

The Facebook post believed to be the last social media update of Wicknell Chivayo's wife is below.

Inside Wicknell Chivayo's Cape Town mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Wicknell Chivayo’s KSh 1.2 billion mansion in Cape Town’s Clifton area, including its ocean views and luxury features.

Chivayo showcased the property just months before he died in a helicopter crash on October 1, 2026. The home included a penthouse-style suite, a private gym, a theatre and a pool deck overlooking the Atlantic.

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Source: YEN.com.gh