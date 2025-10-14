Media personality and mental health advocate Abena Korkor has resurfaced on social media, charming fans as she enjoyed a hearty waakye meal at a local joint

In a video, she displayed a cheerful spirit and gave playful commentary on the waakye dish she was about to enjoy

The video of Abena Korkor delighted Ghanaians on social media, with many expressing delight at seeing her back in the spotlight

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and mental health advocate Nana Abena Korkor Addo courted attention on social media as she made her first public appearance in two months.

Abena Korkor delights Ghanaians as she surfaces online after two-month absence. Image credit: @missabenakorkor

Source: TikTok

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh , Abena Korkor stormed a waakye joint to enjoy a meal and delighted Ghanaians with her appearance.

She took a close shot of the waakye she ordered and happily gave a commentary on the meal before her.

“Waakye is ready. It contains macaroni and 'taaria'. I'm eating with Sister Sena, while Sister Abigail is busy with accounts," she said in the video.

Abena Korkor’s delightful demeanour in the video, coupled with her ‘Kumerican’ pronunciation, stirred reactions on social media.

The TikTok video of Abena Korkor ordering waakye is below.

Reactions to Abena Korkor’s waakye video

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of Abena Korkor resurfacing on social media.

Cosby olly said:

"How have you been dear?"

B🥰😍🇺🇸💵💰🤫 wrote:

"Leave small for me, sis 🥰🥰."

•Dêê• 🦋 commented:

"Aria 😁🥰...Love you Sis💝."

Linah said:

"So Abena, you dey?"

Source: YEN.com.gh